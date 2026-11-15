A 21-year-old Lebanese woman has accused a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer of sexually assaulting her and promising to help her obtain a green card in exchange for sex. The allegations come amid the Trump administration's strict immigration crackdown across the United States, which has led to increased arrests and detention of migrants.

Woman Accuses ICE Officer Of Sexual Assault Rahaf Ali Almerhij, who is also known as Lucy Wise, made the allegations in an interview with Newsweek and a sworn statement submitted to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Inspector General. She accused ICE deportation officer Markell Wallace of taking her to an isolated room at the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas, where he allegedly touched her sexually without her permission.

Almerhij said Wallace promised to help her get a green card. Recalling his words, she said, "I'm going to give you a green card." She also alleged that he tried to make her feel that her husband could not protect her, saying, "Your husband is an old guy. He can't do anything to you. I'm the one that can help you."

ALSO READ: US Election Fraud Case: Two Indians Among 28 Green Card Holders Accused Of Illegal Voting In 2024 Presidential Polls Woman Claims Officer Threatened Her Husband In her statement, Almerhij said Wallace sexually assaulted her despite her refusal. She explained that she felt unable to resist because he had control over important parts of her immigration case, including her possible release and medical care. She further alleged that the officer threatened to have her husband arrested and deported if she rejected his advances. "I did not consent to any of this; I refused and told him to stop," she stated.

DHS Rejects Allegations The Department of Homeland Security has strongly denied the claims. A spokesperson told Newsweek, "Allegations of misconduct at El Valle Detention Facility are false." The department added that complaints of misconduct are taken seriously and investigated, with action taken when allegations are proven.

ICE records identified Wallace as a deportation officer. Almerhij's husband, Sam Wise, said he learned about the alleged assault in late August 2026 through a friend to whom she had spoken. She said the experience had deeply affected her. She had not fully disclosed the sexual assault in her initial complaints while in detention.

ALSO READ: 'Fewer H-1B Visas Are Good For India': Piyush Goyal Reveals Why He Never Raised Visa And Green Card Issues You May Also Like To Watch: