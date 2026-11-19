A portion of a bridge built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur highway in Punjab partially collapsed early Thursday, trapping two trucks on the damaged stretch. There has been no official confirmation of any loss of life or injury so far. The local administration is continuing relief operations.

Two trucks passing over the bridge were badly crushed in the collapsed part. Soon after, one of the trucks caught fire, causing panic among people and passers-by at the spot. पटियाला-संगरूर बाईपास पर गांव पसियाना के पास भाखड़ा नहर पर बना पुल टूट गया। पुल से गुजर रहे दो ट्रक पुल के टूटे हिस्से में ही धंस गए। इनमें से एक ट्रक में आग लगने से मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। https://t.co/9k8ioPrhz5 — Bhoola (@Bhoola_Bisra) November 19, 2026 According to Punjabi Jagran, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. After much effort, the fire brigade personnel controlled the fire and prevented major damage. Several people were injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses said the bridge had been shaking before the collapse.

What Eyewitnesses Said According to ANI citing eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 5 am when the bridge suddenly collapsed as vehicles were crossing it. Two trucks plunged into the canal, while one of the vehicles caught fire. Speaking to ANI about the incident, One of the Truck driver Rajveer told ANI that his vehicle had crossed the bridge moments before it collapsed. He recalled hearing a loud sound but said he could not immediately understand what had happened.

"My vehicle had crossed the bridge when suddenly there was some kind of blast-like sound. I don't know what happened, but the bridge collapsed," he said. He further detailed that two trucks fell into the collapsed section, and one of them was completely burnt after catching fire. Rajveer also claimed that the bridge had been shaking before the incident, alleging that it had been experiencing jerks and vibrations. He said the accident could potentially have been avoided if the bridge had been closed for repairs in time.

"The bridge was giving jerks earlier. It was shaking and vibrating. If it had been closed and repaired in time, some solution could have been found," he said. Another truck driver, Sukhwinder Singh, who was travelling in one of the vehicles, said the incident occurred during the early morning hours when it was still dark. ALSO READ: Ludhiana: Speeding College Bus Runs Over Group Helping Fallen Scooter Rider, 4 Injured | VIDEO He said the vehicles were moving one behind the other when the bridge suddenly collapsed. According to him, the truck ahead of them fell first, followed by his vehicle. ALSO READ: Punjab: Terror Group Claims Responsibility After Cop Found Dead In Gurdaspur; Probe Underway "We were travelling with our vehicles, one behind the other. The vehicle ahead of us went down first when the bridge collapsed. I was behind it, and then our vehicle also went down along with it," Singh said. Meanwhile, the cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established. Further details regarding the extent of damage and the condition of the injured are awaited.