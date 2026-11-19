- Over 1,600 Bengaluru developers contributed to GTA 6.
- Rockstar India's team worked on game's open world.
- It highlights Bengaluru's growing video game development talent.
GTA 6 Launch: For decades, Bengaluru has been globally known for its software services, start-ups, and core engineering jobs. But the recent Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launch has put the spotlight on a fresh side of the city’s talent pool: video game development. Highlighting Bengaluru’s major role in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X that more than 1,600 developers at Rockstar India’s Bengaluru studio contributed significantly to the development of the game.
The team reportedly worked on its open world, environments, and assets, including Vice Beach in the fictional state of Leonida. Around 1,615 developers at Rockstar India’s Whitefield hub in Bengaluru have worked on GTA 6, making it one of the largest teams involved in developing the game, according to gaming reports.