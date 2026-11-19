GTA 6 Launch: For decades, Bengaluru has been globally known for its software services, start-ups, and core engineering jobs. But the recent Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launch has put the spotlight on a fresh side of the city’s talent pool: video game development. Highlighting Bengaluru’s major role in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X that more than 1,600 developers at Rockstar India’s Bengaluru studio contributed significantly to the development of the game.