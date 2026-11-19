Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a sharp jibe at industry leaders over less job creation and salary increment despite receiving several perks from the government. While addressing the annual general meeting of FICCI in New Delhi, the prime minister, on a lighter note, stated that the business leaders are never satisfied with the government perks. He further asked them to not take the domestic market for granted and to provide quality service to the countrymen.

PM Expresses Concerns In his address, the prime minister criticized the business leaders for not generating sufficient jobs. He also reminded that the government has reduced the basic corporate tax rate and cut GST rates on multiple products to improve the business environment. PM Modi further expressed his disappointment by stating that job creation has been left only to the government.

"I know you won't applaud. I know that very well, because your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough," PM Modi stated. "I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No! It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue," the prime minister added.

ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI Deteriorates To 280 As Biomass Burning Drives PM2.5 Spike; Air Quality To Turn 'Very Poor' From Tomorrow 'Don't Take Customers For Granted' He further asked the business leaders to focus on the quality of their products, asserting that the customers should not be taken for granted. "Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone. It should give us the confidence to compete in global markets," he said.

The prime minister highlighted that the purchasing power of Indians has improved due to relaxation in the tax, adding that the businesses should focus on self-reliance. Apart from this, he also asked them to provide feedback to improve the business ecosystem.