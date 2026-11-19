Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly cautioned against a 'khao, piyo aur mauj karo' (eat, drink and be merry) mindset, urging Indians to develop a stronger habit of saving money and avoid unnecessary spending.

At a meeting of his Council of Ministers and secretaries of the government on Wednesday, PM Modi talked about the importance of financial discipline, especially for families that have recently emerged out of poverty.

According to a Times of India report, people familiar with the discussion said the Prime Minister expressed concern that reckless spending could push people who had escaped poverty back into financial hardship.

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He allegedly informed ministers and secretaries that Indian culture is not associated with the 'eat, drink and be merry' mentality and asked them to persuade the public to focus on savings.

Why Did PM Modi Raise The Issue Of Savings?

The Prime Minister's remarks came as he highlighted India's progress in lifting nearly 50 crore people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023.

According to the report, PM Modi believes that maintaining these gains is equally important and that developing a habit of saving can help families protect themselves from financial difficulties.

He said the poverty reduction achievement was possible because of the collective efforts of governments, officials, industries and ordinary citizens.

PM Modi Calls For Drug-Free India

Apart from promoting savings, PM Modi also asked ministers and government officials to make eliminating drug abuse the next major national target.

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Drawing a comparison with poverty reduction and the elimination of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), he said, "If we can lift a large number of people out of poverty and eliminate the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) through our collective efforts, can we not eliminate drug abuse? All this has been possible only with the contribution of everyone. So, if we are determined, we can do it."