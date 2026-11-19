Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the launch of the recent GTA 6 to highlight India’s 13-year transformation since GTA V arrived in 2013. “India is playing a whole new game”, he posted on X. In a GTA-styled social media graphic series, he compared the two eras, highlighting India’s leap to becoming a fast-growing major economy, with poverty decreasing from 27% to 2.6%. Hoping on the trends, Modi used the viral framing to grab attention on India’s economic and developmental leap.



