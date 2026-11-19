Delhi Metro Update: In a major update for the residents of South Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is soon likely to begin construction on the Golden Line between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block. The officials, while providing details, stated that the project will boost the connectivity and reduce the traffic congestion. It will provide relief to thousands of residents in multiple regions, including Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli, and Pushp Vihar.

Metro Line To Boost Connectivity As per the officials, the 8.385-kilometer Golden Line corridor will connect several regions of south Delhi to the metro network. They further stated that a total of eight elevated stations are being planned, adding that construction work on seven of these stations will begin soon. The DMRC has stated that the necessary permissions have been sought and the project is expected to be complete in the next 22 months.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro will pass through several stations on this route, including Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G Block. ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI Deteriorates To 280 As Biomass Burning Drives PM2.5 Spike; Air Quality To Turn 'Very Poor' From Tomorrow DMRC Provides Details The reports suggest that seven of these elevated stations will be prepared with a total cost of Rs 137.92 crore, adding that the operation could begin by 2029. While construction on this corridor began in December 2025, the stations will be built in the coming months. The entire project is targeted to be completed by June 2029, the DMRC informed.

The corridor is expected to significantly benefit the residents of Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Vihar, and Saket. While currently they are dependent on buses, autos, and private vehicles to reach the metro stations, the new metro line will cut the travel time and provide direct connectivity.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Phase V(B) Expansion: Direct Yashobhoomi-Gurugram Link Among 8 Routes Proposed | Check Stations, Deadlines This connectivity will facilitate passengers from South Delhi to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport as well as Noida and other parts of Delhi.