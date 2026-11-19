Delhi Metro Update: Commuters travelling between Yashobhoomi in Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram are set to get direct metro connectivity under the proposed Delhi Metro Phase V(B) expansion. Alongside this link, it includes seven other corridors to connect outer and densely populated neighbourhoods across the national capital, easing daily travel for lakhs of passengers.

According to an RTI reply accessed by PTI, the proposed Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25-Rajiv Chowk (Gurugram) corridor is among eight routes submitted for government approval under Phase V(B). While this route awaits clearance, the other seven corridors have already received the Delhi government's approval and are pending the Centre's final nod. Collectively, these seven approved routes will span 65 stations.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro To Start Early Services From Nov 18-22 For Post-Chhath Puja Rush | Check Routes, Timing

7 Approved Corridors Under Delhi Metro Phase V(B)

According to details shared earlier by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the seven cleared corridors will significantly expand last-mile and interchange connectivity across Delhi:

Jor Bagh-Mithapur (Nearly 17 km): Will feature 12 stations, including seven underground.

Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34 (16.3 km): An elevated corridor with 12 stations extending connectivity deeper into Rohini.

Central Secretariat-Kishangarh (15.9 km): Will comprise 10 stations (nine underground), linking New Moti Bagh, RK Puram Sectors 1 and 7, JNU, and the Prime Minister's Museum, with interchanges at Central Secretariat, Moti Bagh, RK Puram, and Kishangarh.

Mayur Vihar Phase III-Shastri Park (13.2 km): Will include eight stations along with a 9-km underground stretch.

Samaypur Badli-Narela DDA Sports Complex (12.9 km): Will extend the existing Yellow Line towards Narela with eight elevated stations.

Dhansa Bus Stand (Najafgarh)-Nangloi (11.9 km): An elevated stretch with nine stations serving Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan, and Najafgarh Extension, offering interchanges at Nangloi and Dhansa Bus Stand.

Kirti Nagar-Palam (9.9 km): Will extend the Green Line with six stations, five of which will be underground.

Deadlines Set For Phase V(A) And Phase IV Projects

The RTI response also outlined construction timelines and progress for ongoing expansions across the network:

ALSO READ: Greater Noida West Gets Metro Boost: 5 New Aqua Line Stations Approved, Direct Delhi Metro Link At Sector 61

Phase V(A) Progress: Construction is underway on the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha (Central Vista) corridor. Meanwhile, the Aerocity-IGI Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridors are in the tendering stage, with phased completion targeted for September 2029.

Phase IV Targets (December 2027): Work on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and the remaining sections of the RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West corridor is progressing toward a December 2027 deadline.

Phase IV Targets (December 2030): Construction is underway on the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block and Inderlok-Indraprastha routes, while the Rithala-Kundli corridor is in the tendering phase. All three projects are scheduled to be completed by December 2030.

(With Inputs From PTI)