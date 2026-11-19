Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case on Thursday. India Today reported that the Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into the matter. Officials were examining whether the threat was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Receive Death Threats The development came two days after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. ALSO READ: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Tweet 'Bach Gaye'? Big B Clears The Air After Bomb Threat Speculation The gangster, in a social media post, claimed the arrests of his two men - Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh - would make no difference to his plan to attack the actors, adding that even bulletproof glass would not protect the father-son. Thakur and Singh were arrested following threats to Bachchan.

Amitabh's 'Bach Gaye' Post Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic two-word (Bach Gaye) post on X, following the development. Many in their reply to the megastar requested the actor to explain the context behind the words that have generated 1.3 million impressions, multiple retweets and responses. Some linked Bachchan's post to the arrest of two alleged sharpshooters linked to a foreign-based gangster. One of them was instructed to prolong his stay in Mumbai to carry out a firing attack outside the residence of an A-list Bollywood actor, later identified as Amitabh Bachchan, Delhi police sources said.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Receive Death Threats From Gangster Goldy Dhillon: 'Bulletproof Cabin Will Not Save You' The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai. A similar email was received by the police on October 23. The actor appeared in a bulletproof glass for his Sunday meet with fans on November 1, but ditched it in his later meets. In recent months, several Bollywood personalities have received threats. On October 18, two shooters fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi national, held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai in January last year, in the first week once again moved an application to plead guilty in the case, almost a month after the court rejected his earlier plea.

Rejecting his application on September 11, a court in Mumbai had ruled that he will face trial in the case.The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, was arrested two days after the January 16, 2025, incident at the actor's residence. He is currently in judicial custody.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra. The 54-year-old actor underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and he was discharged five days later. Islam was arrested by the police two days after the alleged incident.

(With Agencies Inputs)