VS Babu Death: VS Babu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA who came into the limelight after defeating DMK Chief MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Kolathur seat, died at a private hospital on Thursday. In its statement, the hospital stated that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the afternoon. He was reportedly admitted on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and was under medical observation since then.

#Kolathur MLA VS Babu no more @xpresstn https://t.co/1ZklC0w0bV — Sinduja (@Sinduj11) November 19, 2026 "Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on November 19, 2026, at 14:24 hours," the hospital said. Babu's Victory Against Stalin In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election conducted this year, Babu managed to defeat the sitting chief minister Stalin by around 9,000 votes. The victory was considered significant as Babu was a former member of DMK and Kolathur was considered stronghold of the Stalin family. The DMK chief had registered back-to-back victories since 2011.

ALSO READ: BMC Partially Demolishes Dawood Ibrahim's Old Hideout In Bhendi Bazaar As Bombay HC Stays Action Babu spent several years in the DMK and served as its North Chennai district secretary before registering a victory from Purasawalkam seat in 2006. He also reportedly played a key role in Stalin's victory from Kolathur in 2011 after he decided to leave the Thousand Lights constituency.

Following his defeat, Stalin filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to nullify Babu's victory. However, in a major setback for him, the bench stated that the petition was not maintainable. "The writ petition is dismissed as not maintainable," the bench had said on September 3.

ALSO READ: EPFO Board Eases PF Withdrawal Rules, Cuts Minimum Balance Requirement To 10%; Ministry Notification Awaited While reacting to his death, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna stated that his demise is a great loss for the state, further calling him honest and brave. "VS Babu always had a smiling face. He was one of Thalapathy’s favourite people. When he joined our party, he told our leader that people in Chennai, particularly in North Chennai, were facing several hardships," Arjuna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"He also emphasised that a person who was loved and respected by the people of North Chennai should be given an opportunity to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency. My personal affection and love for him will always remain. His demise is a great loss," he added.