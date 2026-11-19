Under the new rules, private BS-VI vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years. However, older vehicles will have to undergo more frequent renewals, with those over 10 years old requiring a fresh certificate every six months.

The Centre has revised the validity period of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, changing how frequently vehicle owners must renew them based on their vehicle's age, emission standard and category.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, through Gazette notification G.S.R. 991(E) on November 13. The amended rules came into force on November 19, when they were published in the Official Gazette.

Check Your Vehicle's PUC Renewal Schedule

The revised rules prescribe different validity periods for private and transport vehicles. The age of a vehicle will be calculated from its date of first registration.

1. Private BS-VI vehicles

- Up to six years old: PUC certificate valid for three years.

- More than six years but up to 10 years old: Renewal required every year.

- More than 10 years old: Renewal required every six months.

2. BS-VI transport and commercial vehicles

- Up to six years old: PUC certificate valid for two years.

- More than six years but up to 10 years old: Renewal required every year.

- More than 10 years old: Renewal required every six months.

3. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles

Vehicles complying with these emission standards will have to renew their PUC certificates every three months.

4. BS-IV vehicles

PUC certificates for vehicles meeting BS-IV emission norms will remain valid for six months.

How To Check Your Vehicle's BS Emission Standard

Vehicle owners can check whether their car or two-wheeler complies with BS-IV or BS-VI emission norms through the government's VAHAN database.

- Visit the Parivahan Sewa website.

- Open the vehicle details service, commonly listed as 'Know Your Vehicle Details'.

- Enter your vehicle registration number and complete the required verification.

- Look for the 'Emission Norms' or 'Norms' field in the vehicle details.

The field will show the applicable emission standard, such as BS-IV or BS-VI. This will help owners identify which renewal schedule applies to their vehicle.

Will Existing PUC Certificates Get A Longer Validity?

The revised rules will not automatically extend the validity of PUC certificates issued before November 19.

The government has clarified that the new validity periods will apply to existing certificates only when they are renewed for the first time after the amended rules come into force.

Therefore, vehicle owners must continue to follow the expiry date printed on their current certificates until their first renewal under the revised schedule.

What Happens If You Renew Your PUC Certificate Before Or After Expiry?

The amended rules also specify when a renewed certificate will become effective.

- Renewal within 10 days before expiry: The new certificate will take effect from the expiry date of the existing certificate.

- Renewal after expiry: The renewed certificate will become effective from the actual date of renewal.

For example, if a vehicle's PUC certificate expires on December 20 and the owner applies for renewal within the 10 days preceding that date, the new certificate will take effect from December 20. If the application is made after expiry, its validity will begin from the date of renewal.