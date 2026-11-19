Chicago/New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was asked about the future of India-Pakistan relations during an interaction with students at an American university. A Pakistani student sought his views on how the two neighbouring countries could move beyond mutual blame and work together for their common benefit.

"I'm Kush from Pakistan. I really appreciate the way you speak about Pakistan’s role in the recent conflict and India’s strength on the global stage. Do you think there is still room for India and Pakistan to move beyond the blame game and work together for mutual benefit, without allowing external forces to exploit the situation?"

There is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country. It is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and have a conversation with Pakistan at the same time. So, the moment that stops, a conversation can potentially begin. : Shri @RahulGandhi at the University of Chicago 📍 United States — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2026

How Rahul Gandhi responded to Pakistani student's question

Responding to the question, Gandhi acknowledged that improving relations between India and Pakistan was a complicated challenge and dubbed terrorism a big hurdle between the two nuclear-armed nations. He categorically echoed the Government of India’s stance that no talks could be possible if Indians are being murdered.

"There is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country. It is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and have a conversation with Pakistan at the same time,” Gandhi said while speaking to students in Chicago.