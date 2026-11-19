Punjab Polls: With just a few months remaining in the Punjab Assembly election, the Congress has announced a list of 42 leaders to finalise the candidates. This includes the names of senior leaders, including Ambika Soni, Manish Tewari, and Pargat Singh. While 41 of these leaders belong to the poll-bound state, Kishori Lal Sharma, Amethi MP, has also been chosen for the crucial role. The key opposition party is likely to announce its first list by the end of November.

KL Sharma's Relevance KL Sharma belongs to Punjab's Ludhiana but has remained active in Amethi and Raebareli, strongholds of the Gandhi family for the past several decades. Sharma is considered close to the top brass of Congress and avenged the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He has also been a troubleshooter for the party in Uttar Pradesh and other northern states in the recent past.

Sharma's inclusion in the list could be an effort to manage the internal conflicts in the party. The Congress has tried to control the damage by changing the state in-charge and party chief, but the friction has not completely ended. The party would expect all the senior leaders to remain on the same page to offer a serious challenge to the AAP, BJP and SAD. With understanding of Punjab and closeness to the Gandhi family, Sharma could play an integral role.

ALSO READ: Punjab Polls Put Deras In Spotlight: How Religious Groups Silently Shape Power Dynamics Congress' Crisis Congress has faced significant infighting in Punjab in the past decade, leading to a humiliating defeat in the 2022 assembly elections. Amarinder Raja Warring, following complaints by senior leaders, including Charanjit Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa, resigned and was replaced by Pargat Singh. Apart from this, the state-in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, was also replaced by Sachin Pilot.

The senior leaders also assembled in Delhi to show unity, but Warring remained absent in one of Channi's events, leading to speculations. The party is not likely to announce any chief ministerial candidate in the assembly election scheduled to be conducted in the early months of 2027.