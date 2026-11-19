Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, political parties have started reaching out to influential deras to strengthen their support among voters. From the BJP and Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), leaders are visiting prominent deras and meeting their heads, highlighting the growing importance of these religious institutions in Punjab politics.

Deras have played an important role in Punjab's political landscape for decades. With lakhs of followers across the state, their influence goes beyond religion and spirituality. Their leaders can shape public opinion and, in some cases, influence the voting choices of their followers.

Why Are Deras Important In Punjab Politics? Punjab has around 9,000 deras, but some have a much larger following and greater political influence than others. These include Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Dera Sacha Sauda and Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Punjab has a large Dalit population, making up around 32 per cent of the state's population. Ravidassias and Balmikis are among the major Dalit communities in the state. Several deras have a strong following among these communities, which makes them important for political parties.

Here are some of the most influential deras in Punjab: - Dera Sachkhand Ballan: Based in Jalandhar, the dera has a strong following among the Ravidassia community. According to reports, its followers form a significant share of voters in several constituencies in the Doaba region.

- Dera Sacha Sauda: Based in Sirsa, Haryana, the dera has a large following in Punjab and Haryana. It is believed to have influence in around 40 Assembly constituencies in Punjab, mainly in the Malwa region. - Radha Soami Satsang Beas: Based in Amritsar district, the dera has followers from different castes and communities. Its head, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, has also met several senior political leaders over the years. ALSO READ: Made AAP Win Punjab In 2022, Now They'll Help BJP Defeat It: Inside Raghav Chadha, Pathak's Key Roles For 2027 Polls Why Is Doaba Region Important For Political Parties? Doaba is one of Punjab's three main regions and includes Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr. The region has 23 Assembly seats and a large Dalit population, including a sizeable Ravidassia community. Dera Sachkhand Ballan has a strong presence in this region. Its followers are spread across several constituencies, making it important for parties looking to win Dalit votes. Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi also belongs to the Ravidassia community. This has added to the political importance of the community and the dera. ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP Announces First List Of 40 Candidates; CM Mann To Contest From Dhuri BJP Steps Up Outreach To Dera Sachkhand Ballan The BJP has increased its efforts to connect with the Ravidassia community ahead of the 2027 elections. On November 18, BJP national president Nitin Nabin launched the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' in Jalandhar to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. The yatra is aimed at reaching out to the Ravidassia community. Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sheetal Angural said, “We are inviting the entire Sant Samaj for the launch of the yatra, and the starting point might be shifted.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February 2026 on Guru Ravidas Jayanti and sought the blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass. The dera head was later honoured with the Padma Shri. Congress Also Reaches Out To Influential Deras The Congress has also been reaching out to religious leaders and deras in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh recently visited Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib and met Sikh preacher Bhai Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. A few days earlier, he had met Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Last month, he also visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan and met Sant Niranjan Dass.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also planning to end the second leg of his 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on December 6. These visits show that the Congress, like the BJP, is trying to connect with influential religious leaders and communities ahead of the elections. How Have Deras Influenced Previous Punjab Elections? Deras have been part of Punjab's electoral politics for several years. During the 2017 Assembly elections, leaders from different political parties visited Dera Sacha Sauda to seek the support of its followers. The 2022 elections also showed the importance of Dalit voters in Punjab. While many Dalit voters had traditionally supported the Congress, several communities shifted their support to the Aam Aadmi Party in different areas. Balmiki voters also largely supported the AAP.

This shows that Dalit voters do not always support one political party. Their voting choices can change from one election to another. Can Deras Influence Punjab Elections 2027? Punjab has 117 Assembly seats, and even a small change in voter support can affect the results in closely fought constituencies. Deras can help political parties reach large groups of people, especially in areas where they have a strong following. Their leaders can also influence public opinion on political and social issues. However, this does not mean that all followers vote according to the wishes of their dera leaders. Voters also consider issues such as unemployment, drugs, farmers' problems, law and order, inflation and the performance of the government. With the 2027 elections approaching, the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD are likely to continue reaching out to influential deras. Their growing political outreach shows that these religious organisations continue to hold an important place in Punjab politics.