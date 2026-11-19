More than a month after a mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in the US was foiled, a 19-year-old man has been indicted on terrorism charges. Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Palatine, Illinois, over an alleged plan to attack the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in the Aurora area on the first day of Navratri, around October 11. The attack could have targeted people of Indian origin.

The Palatine Police Department said on Wednesday that a Cook County grand jury had indicted Paporakis on six counts of terrorism, two counts of attempted terrorism and two counts of armed violence. All the charges are felonies. The grand jury also added nine counts of making terrorist threats.

The indictment also includes new weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm without a serial number. Paporakis remains in custody. What Happened In Illinois? The incident reportedly took place on October 10, when Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier, went to the Hindu temple in Aurora and allegedly attempted to open fire. However, his gun reportedly jammed, preventing a possible mass shooting.

The investigation began on October 11, and Paporakis was arrested while leaving his residence. According to the Palatine Police Department, the accused had shared a document outlining his plans for the attack. It also included images of a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment. During a search of his home, investigators recovered a rifle, several loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment and other items. They also found a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators also examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)." According to police, the document contained statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

🚨#ARREST: Thanks to a coordinated investigation led by the @PalatineIL Police Department, @MountProspectPD, and #FBIChicago, Alexandros Paporakis was taken into custody after local law enforcement received information about a potential mass shooting. To read more about this case, please visit: https://t.co/PtFsgAHv4Y. Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen released this statement following the charging announcement by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office: “The FBI aggressively works alongside our local and state law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and dismantle any threats of violence driven by radical ideologies. Thanks to the swift action by the Palatine and Mount Prospect Police Departments, the subject was taken into custody without harm to our community. The FBI values these strong partnerships and will continue to use every law enforcement and prosecutorial resource available to bring any offender using fear or violence to justice.” The FBI takes all threats of violence seriously. The public is reminded to immediately report this criminal activity to law enforcement by calling 9-1-1. Non-urgent incidents can also be securely reported to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or online at https://t.co/YsyApSvbbb. Tips can remain anonymous. — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) October 14, 2026 According to a press release by the FBI Chicago, the suspect was taken into custody before anyone was harmed. The Palatine Police Department received information about a possible mass shooting on October 11, shortly after 3:30 pm. The information came from a person who reported receiving concerning electronic messages from Paporakis. The writings reportedly "expressed words of hate, violence, superior race and mass shooting of Indian people. His hatred was against Jewish people, African Americans, Indians, and "non-white" people."

According to investigators, he also "expressed pleasure calling himself a sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day." ALSO READ: Neo-Nazi Hate, Chilling Plot To Kill Indians: How US Teen's Hindu Temple Massacre Plot Was Foiled How Indian Authorities Reacted Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called on US authorities to take "decisive actions" to ensure the safety of the Indian community and bring those responsible for such hate crimes to justice.

ALSO READ: 'Deeply Disturbing, Need For Decisive Action Against Anti-India Crimes': MEA On Shooting Attempt At Hindu Temple In US "We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," the MEA said in a statement.