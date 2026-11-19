Trump, Xi, Putin Meeting: The much-awaited trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway in Shenzhen, China. The historic first meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Summit and comes amid concerns over global trade, nuclear weapons, energy security and rising geopolitical tensions, including Ukraine and Iran war.

Xi Asserts Meeting Has 'Groundbreaking Significance' Chinese President Xi began the meeting by saying that the first-ever gathering of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States was an important moment in history. According to China's Xinhua news agency, he said the meeting had "groundbreaking significance". He also stressed the importance of learning from past experiences, saying, "We should learn from history," and "Adversity reveals true responsibility."

LIVE: Three World Leaders, One Big Meeting: Trump, Xi and Putin hold unprecedented trilateral talks #xijinping #putin #Trump #Shenzhen #apec #ukraine #live https://t.co/1aeCwIFWMF — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026 Xi said that countries around the world are closely connected and cannot work separately. According to Reuters, he described the world as a "global village" where the future of every country is linked to others. He added that powerful countries have "special responsibilities" towards the international community. ALSO READ: Trump Claims US Leads In 'Superintelligence', Xi Advocates 'AI For All'; What's India's Stand?

The Chinese president further asserted that Beijing has been supporting better relations between major powers based on peace, stability and balanced development. He explained that such relations should benefit not only the countries involved but also the rest of the world. He called on China, Russia and the US to work together to deal with global problems and support international peace and stability. Xi also emphasised that "positive interaction among major powers is not a matter of choice, but a mandatory requirement".

Trump Hails The Historic Meeting Before beginning his address, US President Donald Trump thanked Xi for welcoming him warmly to China. He also praised Xi for successfully hosting the APEC summit and said he was pleased that the visit had created an opportunity for the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the three countries. Trump said they were "really making history".

Trump further said that he, Xi and Putin had many important issues to discuss. He pointed out that the leaders of the three major world powers had an important role in keeping communication open and maintaining productive relations. Trump noted that earlier leaders had often avoided discussions with countries with which they had disagreements. However, Trump stressed that his approach was different, stating, "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech."

Trump On Nukes Speaking further, Trump emphasised that the three nations are uniquely positioned to discuss reducing the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and lowering the risk of them ever being used. Describing the power of these weapons as unthinkable, Trump acknowledged that giving up nuclear arsenals is a massive challenge for any leader, especially when other countries still hold smaller stockpiles.

Trump stressed that it is vital for the three powers to work together to stop nuclear weapons from spreading to other nations. He pointed to Iran as a key example of this effort, firmly stating, "We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: During the trilateral talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, US President Donald Trump says, "The United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries, I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country. Something that's very difficult to say because it's the way life works. You know, you have thousands of weapons, and you're supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries in addition to us in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also. So it's not an easy thing to do, give them up. But it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon..." (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026 Putin Invokes World War Victory Addressing his counterparts, Putin said that cooperation between China, Russia and the US could help make the world more stable. He called on Xi and Trump to discuss important international and regional matters, including energy security. According to Russia's TASS news agency, Putin said that the three countries shared a common responsibility for protecting international peace. He also pointed to their shared position as countries that emerged victorious in the Second World War, emphasising that this history gave them an important role in maintaining global stability.

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