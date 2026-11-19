India has launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing its military of using the country's natural resources for its own benefit instead of improving the lives of ordinary people. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish delivered the remark while referring to a photograph showing Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir presenting a box of mineral samples to foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump. However, Harish did not name Trump directly in his statement.

India Questions Pakistan Army's Role In Resource Deals Speaking at an Arria-formula meeting on Natural Resources and Conflict, organised by Liberia in New York, Harish criticised Pakistan for using the meeting to target India. He said the country's military leadership should focus on using its natural wealth for public welfare instead of personal gains. The Indian envoy emphasised that Pakistan's people would benefit if those controlling the country, which he described as "real rulers" used its mineral resources to create jobs, improve living conditions and support development.

Delivered India’s statement at the Arria-formula meeting on Natural Resources and Conflict convened by Liberia. Made following 7️⃣ points: 1️⃣ Natural resources must drive development and prosperity, not conflict. 2️⃣ Respect for sovereignty, national ownership and voluntary cooperation is essential. 3️⃣ As Chair of the Kimberley Process in 2026, India remains committed to curbing trade in conflict diamonds. 4️⃣ Responsible supply chains must not become barriers to trade for developing countries. 5️⃣ Equitable sharing of resource wealth with local communities is key to lasting peace. 6️⃣ Existing UN mandates must be respected, with the Peacebuilding Commission supporting nationally owned efforts. 7️⃣ Rejected Pakistan’s misuse of the forum for propaganda, calling on its military to use the country’s resources for the welfare of its people rather than self-aggrandizement. — Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) November 19, 2026 ALSO READ: Pakistan's Musadik Malik, Who Threatened Action Over Indus Waters, Set To Attend SCO Meet In India India Calls For Fair Use Of Natural Resources "Pakistan army chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their army's role in exploitation," Harish said. He also pointed out that the military's involvement in resource-related activities raised questions about who actually benefits from the country's natural wealth. In his statement, Harish said natural resources should help countries grow and bring prosperity to their people rather than become a reason for conflict.

2025 Photograph Of Asim Munir And Trump Resurfaces The Indian envoy's remarks referred to a photograph released by the White House after a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 25, 2025. The picture showed Munir presenting Trump with an open wooden box containing mineral stones and samples of rare earth elements.

While Trump was seen looking closely at the samples, Sharif stood nearby smiling. The move was speculated as Pakistan seeking to attract American investment in its mineral resources through closer ties with the Trump administration. The country has large mineral reserves in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Senator Mocks Munir's Mineral Display Earlier, when the photograph had surfaced for the first time it had attracted criticism in Pakistan also. Senator Aimal Wali Khan had mocked the scene, comparing Munir to a shopkeeper displaying his goods to a customer. The image also triggered jokes on social media, with users questioning why the army chief was taking the lead in presenting the country's mineral wealth to foreign leaders.

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