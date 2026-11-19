An Indian man was found dead inside a burning car in British Columbia's Langley area, Canada, prompting authorities to launch a homicide investigation. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Tushar Sharma, a resident of Surrey. Police Launch Murder Angle The Langley police launched a probe with a murder angle after recovering human remains inside the vehicle. The body was discovered on October 29. NDTV reported that police were informed about a burning vehicle in the Rawlinson Crescent area of Langley at around 10.30 pm, following which the security personnel and fire department officials arrived at the spot and launched a probe. Officials discovered human remains inside the car during the extinguishing process.

ALSO READ: From Canada's Biggest Gold Heist To $3.1 Million Auto Theft: Indian-Origin Men Among Those Arrested In Two Major Cases Indian National Specifically Targeted The officials suspected that the Indian national was specifically targeted. However, the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. The investigation team was also attempting to find out how many people were involved in the incident. They were examining CCTV footage, urging people to share information linked to the case if they know anything.

The case was handed over to Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), suspecting it was a murder case. Canadian agencies - the Langley RCMP, forensic teams and the BC Coroners Service - were investigating the case. ALSO READ: Canada Hate Crime: 3 Teens Arrested For Pulling Off Sikh Man's Turban, Pouring Beer On Him In Moving Bus Consulate General of India In Vancouver Reacts The Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressed its solidarity over the death of an Indian national, saying officials were in touch with the family of Tushar Sharma. "The Consulate General of India in Vancouver is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma in Langley, British Columbia. The Consulate is in touch with the next of kin and the local police authorities and is closely following the matter," India in Vancouver said in an X post.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma in Langley, British Columbia. The Consulate is in touch with the next of kin and the local police authorities and is closely following the matter. @MEAIndia @HCI_Ottawa @PIB_India @mygovindia @DDNewslive @IndianDiplomacy @CPVIndia — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) November 19, 2026 Officials involved in the investigation said they were working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. They were also planning to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the death. They were probing the contacts of the deceased and his activities before the suspect's murder. The deceased's family and friends were being contacted by the authorities to gather information about his personal life and daily routine. You May Also Like To Watch