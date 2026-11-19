Democratic lawmakers in the United States have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. If elected, he will make history as the first Black person to hold this powerful position. His nomination marks an important moment for the Democratic Party and US politics. However, Jeffries still needs to win at least 218 votes in the full House when lawmakers vote in January 2027 to officially become Speaker.

Who Is Hakeem Jeffries? Hakeem Sekou Jeffries is an American politician and lawyer from Brooklyn, New York. Born on August 4, 1970, he is a member of the Democratic Party and has represented New York's 8th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives since 2013. Before joining Congress, Jeffries served in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012.

Hakeem Jeffries Education He studied political science at Binghamton University and later earned a law degree. In 2022, Democratic lawmakers elected him as their House leader, making him the first Black politician to lead a party group in either chamber of Congress. He has continued to serve as the Democratic leader. As Democratic leader, Jeffries has focused on healthcare, reducing living costs, protecting workers, and supporting democracy.

Hakeem Jeffries calls for unity among Democrats following his 251-11 victory in the party’s speaker nomination vote. He refuses to back Medicare for All. Strongly supports Israel and has ties to pro-Israel donors/AIPAC. Backs the war with Iran. Do you support his nomination? https://t.co/aKqKAGxKKu — Damaan, AKA 'Philly's Finest!' (@Damaan4u33) November 18, 2026 ALSO READ: US' First Muslim Senator Questions Unconditional Military Aid To Pakistan, Israel, Says Not Paying Taxes For Their Tanks He has also helped pass important legislation, including measures supporting Ukraine and protecting federal workers. As per public records, he has also secured more than USD 56 million for community projects in Brooklyn.

Democrats Nominate Jeffries For Speaker According to Reuters, House Democrats nominated Jeffries in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday Approximately 262 ballots were cast, with 251 votes in his favour and 11 against him. Seven of the 11 lawmakers who voted against him were progressives. They said the party still needed to do more to reflect the demands of ordinary people.

Two other Democratic members-elect, Don Leonard and Angela Gonzales-Torres, also confirmed that they voted against Jeffries, calling for stronger action against corruption and meaningful political change. However, these votes do not necessarily mean that all 11 lawmakers will oppose him in the final House vote.

Why Becoming First Black Speaker Matters? If Jeffries is elected as the first Black Speaker, it would be significant as the Speaker of the House is one of the most powerful political positions in the US. The Speaker leads the House, helps decide which bills are discussed and voted on, and plays an important role in shaping national laws. Jeffries must now secure at least 218 votes in the full House in January 2027 to become Speaker officially.

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