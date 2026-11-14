Newly elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed on Friday spoke against providing unconditional military assistance to foreign countries, including Israel and Pakistan. He argued that American taxpayers' money should be used to improve facilities at home, particularly education and healthcare, rather than supporting the armed forces of other nations.

El-Sayed Questions Military Aid During an interview with PBS on Friday, El-Sayed said the United States should reconsider its approach to foreign military funding. He questioned why ordinary Americans should have to contribute through taxes towards buying weapons and military equipment for other governments. Explaining his position, El-Sayed said he did not support the practice of providing military assistance to other countries without proper conditions.

He specifically mentioned Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia while discussing how American taxpayers' money was being used. "I don't pay my tax dollars so the government of Egypt gets tanks or the government of Pakistan or the government of Saudi Arabia. I don't believe that we should be doing unconditional foreign military aid as a matter of course," El-Sayed said.

Abdul El-Sayed: I don't pay my tax dollars so the government of Egypt gets tanks, or the government of Pakistan, or the government of Saudi Arabia. I don't believe that we should be doing unconditional foreign military aid as a matter of course. https://t.co/9sWO8SGpQW — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 13, 2026 ALSO READ: Abdul El-Sayed Roasts JD Vance As 'Habibi' After Historic Michigan Victory, Invokes 'Delicious Irony' And VP's Obligations El-Sayed repeated that government spending should focus on the needs of American citizens instead of financing foreign military programmes. When asked further whether Democrats needed to agree on a common position regarding military support for Israel, he emphasised that public opinion on the issue was already clear.

"The public has pretty much clearly reached consensus. We don't pay our tax dollars to buy bombs and tanks for other countries. We want to pay our tax dollars to buy good schools and healthcare here on our own. Whether or not parties recognise that, that is their choice," he said.

US Military Assistance To Israel, Pakistan The US has remained a major military supporter of Israel for several decades. Under a 10-year agreement covering 2019 to 2028, Washington committed USD 38 billion in military assistance to Israel. This includes USD 3.3 billion annually in Foreign Military Financing and another USD 500 million each year for joint missile defence programmes. Pakistan also receives significant US assistance, with recent annual funding estimated between USD 195.8 million and USD 397 million. This includes economic support and targeted military assistance.

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