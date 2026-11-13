Canada Hate Crime Incident: Three teenagers have been charged in connection with hate-motivated incidents in Canada. The arrest and subsequent charges came after two violent attacks on public buses in Barrie, Ontario. Police confirmed that the suspects, aged between 16 and 19, targeted two men in separate incidents last Sunday evening. One of the attacks involved a Sikh man, whose turban was pulled by the teenagers.

Three Teens Arrested According to the police, the first attack happened around 7:15 pm on a bus near Essa Road. The three teenagers harassed a 26-year-old man, hitting and shoving him while shouting insults. When the man went to the bus driver for help, the suspects pushed him off the bus and ran away. About an hour later, the same group targeted a 22-year-old man on another city bus on Yonge Street. During this assault, one of the teens pulled off the man’s turban and poured beer over him.

When the victim tried to call the police, one suspect knocked his phone to the floor. As the man attempted to reach the bus driver for safety, two of the teens held him back while the third punched him in the face and body. The suspects then left the bus and got into a taxi. However, police officers quickly tracked them down and made the arrests.

ALSO READ: India Rejects US Religious Freedom Commission's Remarks On Gurdwara Attacks, Calls Them 'Blatantly Political' Hindu Sikh Forum Condemns Barrie Incident Following the incident, the Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada condemned the attacks in a post on X, stating that it stands in solidarity with the victims and firmly opposes racism. The group emphasised that hatred has no place in Canada and that no one should ever feel unsafe because of their faith, ethnicity, or appearance.

"Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada strongly condemns the reported racist attacks in Barrie and stands in solidarity with those affected. Hatred has no place in Canada. No one should ever feel unsafe because of their faith, ethnicity or appearance. Let us respond to hatred with courage, ignorance with education, and division with unity. Sarbat Da Bhala | Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Together, let us build a Canada where everyone feels safe, respected and valued," the forum wrote on X.

Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada strongly condemns the reported racist attacks in Barrie and stands in solidarity with those affected. Hatred has no place in Canada. No one should ever feel unsafe because of their faith, ethnicity or appearance. Let us respond to hatred with courage, ignorance with education, and division with unity. Sarbat Da Bhala | Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Together, let us build a Canada where everyone feels safe, respected and valued. #HinduSikhUnity #StrongerTogether #StandAgainstRacism #StopHate #SarbatDaBhala VasudhaivaKutumbakam SikhValues CommunityUnity Canada Barrie PeaceAndHarmony HumanityFirst https://t.co/JUn9MghkyX — Hindu Sikh Forum Canada (@HinduSikhCanada) November 12, 2026 Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Brampton North, Graham McGregor also condemned the attack on a Sikh man. Calling the turban a "sacred symbol," McGregor emphasised that such assaults on someone’s dignity and religious freedom is a blatant attack. "I'm disgusted by the hate-motivated assault against a Sikh man on a Barrie Transit bus, where his turban was forcibly removed and beer was poured on him. A turban is a sacred symbol of faith. Targeting it is a blatant attack on someone's dignity and religious freedom. Thank you to @BarriePolice for their swift action in making arrests," he wrote on X.

I'm disgusted by the hate-motivated assault against a Sikh man on a Barrie Transit bus, where his turban was forcibly removed and beer was poured on him. A turban is a sacred symbol of faith. Targeting it is a blatant attack on someone's dignity and religious freedom. Thank you to @BarriePolice for their swift action in making arrests. — Graham McGregor (@BramptonGraham) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian Man Asked To 'Go Back', Targeted In Racist Attack In US, Accused Charged With Hate Crime You May Also Like To Watch: