The national security concerns around Nvidia over the Jensen Huang controversy were yet to cool down as another major row has erupted, this time with former company executive Jay Puri at the centre. Jay Puri served as the company's worldwide sales chief and third in the hierarchy after Huang and current interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress.

In June this year, he transitioned to serve as a senior adviser to Nvidia. He held 3,665,220 shares of Nvidia stock as of June 17, which were valued at approximately $570 million on Nov 16. What brought him to the centre of a new controversy is a research note by short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research.

The research note titled 'NVIDIA: More China' was published on November 17 and pointed to his connection to Cenly Chen, a former executive of Super Micro Computer (Supermicro), the firm whose executives have been charged by US prosecutors with conspiring to smuggle $2.5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia chips to Chinese customers.

Cenly Chen is the wife of Puri and is referred to as 'Cenly Puri' in the Muddy Waters research. The report included Puri's photograph with Chen at the San Francisco Opera's Masked Ball in 2024 and the Big Bang Gala and Party After Dark on April 23 this year.

The Muddy Water report also cited a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Chen had "managed SMCI's acquisition of GPU chips from Nvidia and decided how to distribute Nvidia GPUs among Supermicro's customers". The complaint stressed that holding such a position, Chen could not have been unaware of the company's illicit sales.

It is worth noting that Chen remains legally out of the case so far, as she has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Puri also does not face any wrongdoing charges.

Muddy Waters noted that it has asked the investor relations firm representing Chronoscale, where Chen currently serves as CEO, to clarify whether the photographs with Puri depict the same individual.

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"The question is whether the woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri in photographs with Puri is the same Cenly Chen formerly employed by SMCI," Muddy Waters said in its note.