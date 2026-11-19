Humanoid Robots Dance: Apart from regular dialogue sessions, the 33rd or Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, attracted attention with an amazing display of humanoid robots. The robots performed dance, ballet and martial arts, showing China's progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The performances entertained delegates, visitors, and journalists at the summit.

151 Robots Set World Record One of the main highlights was a performance by 151 robots dancing together in perfect synchronisation. Their well-coordinated movements impressed the audience and showcased China's growing skills in robotics and automation. The performance also set a Guinness World Record.

WATCH HERE: Humanoid robots performed dances and martial arts at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, showcasing the city's technological advancements https://t.co/pFt9sICxvP — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) November 19, 2026 Robots Show Different Skills Apart from dancing, the robots also took part in martial arts demonstrations and other activities. Some robots performed inside a cage, while others carried out simple service tasks, such as serving ice cream. These demonstrations showed how robots can work together, maintain balance and perform different tasks. Humanoid robots danced, sparred in a metal cage and served ice cream to visitors and residents in Shenzhen as the southern Chinese technology hub welcomed world leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit https://t.co/JDv05L50gd https://t.co/f6Iz8OadXE — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Moving Smoother Than Humans': Chinese Humanoid Robots Perform Traditional Sword Dance In Saudi Outfit, Netizens React China's Growing Footsteps The display comes at a time when China has been rapidly emerging as a global leader in mass-producing affordable humanoid and industrial robots. From laboratory prototypes, the robots have been quickly shifted for commercial deployment. According to a BBC report, there are more than two million robots working in China's factories across the country. Interestingly, this number is more than anywhere else.

Xi Jinping Highlights Regional Cooperation Meanwhile, at the opening of the APEC Summit on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke against unilateralism and trade protectionism. Xi highlighted the importance of the region in global trade and said countries should focus on building stronger economic partnerships. Xi said, "Asia-Pacific is key for global trade," adding that there is a need to improve trade relations and increase cooperation among economies in the region.

"We should strengthen the pillar of economic trade," he added. Xi called for a stronger regional community based on unity, mutual support, openness, innovation, and inclusive growth. He also said all economies should get fair opportunities to take part in regional trade and development.

Xi also announced that China would provide USD 20 million to support cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies. He said Beijing remained committed to working with countries in the region and supporting their economic development. "China is rooted in the Asia-Pacific and will continue to support Asia-Pacific cooperation," he said.

What Is APEC Summit? The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is an annual gathering where leaders discuss ways to improve trade, investment and economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies to strengthen economic relations and promote cooperation. Its members include the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other economies in the region.

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