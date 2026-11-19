US President Donald Trump has admitted that the US and China spy on each other, but claimed that Washington has an advantage when it comes to intelligence gathering. His remarks come amid growing scrutiny over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has reportedly been linked to Chinese intelligence.

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while Nvidia has launched an investigation into the matter. Speaking to Fox News in a live interview from Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit, Trump said, “We spy on China; they spy on us."

President Trump in China: “We spy on China. They spy on us. I think we spy better than they do. I know everything. They'll ask me to stop doing it, and I don't know if I do that.” https://t.co/Mq5oYP3KZo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 19, 2026 “I think we spy better than they do," he added. When asked whether he would urge China to stop spying on the US, Trump replied, "They'll ask me to stop doing it, and I don’t know if I’d do that."

Trump also revealed that he had discussed artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he said Jensen Huang's name came up only "briefly". “We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it’s such a tragedy. It’s a tragedy. He’s such a brilliant man," Trump said during the interview. ALSO READ: APEC Summit: Trump-Xi-Putin Trilateral Conclave Makes History With 'No Nuclear War Declaration' And Four Key Pledges Meanwhile, US intelligence officials are trying to establish Alice Huang's links to China's security ministry and determine what information she may have shared, people familiar with the matter have said. “I haven’t heard that she was a spy," Trump said when asked whether the alleged affair posed a national security threat. Trump, Xi And Putin Issue 'Declaration Towards Peace' The presidents of the US, China and Russia concluded their trilateral meeting on Thursday with a joint statement titled "Declaration Towards Peace". The declaration outlined their plans to work together on international security, energy supplies and nuclear risks.

During the 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed the global situation and agreed to maintain strategic stability and international security. The four-point declaration called for reforms to the United Nations (UN), increased production and supply of refined petroleum products, and dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. It also stressed the need to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. On UN reforms, the statement said, "As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security."

The three countries also agreed to work towards stable energy supplies. The declaration stated that "the three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows."

ALSO READ: Trump's Fried Chicken Factor: How Late-Night Snacks Became Unlikely Star Of Major Geopolitical Event On the International Criminal Court (ICC), the leaders stressed the importance of respecting national sovereignty and the immunity of state officials. The leaders also agreed on the need to reduce nuclear threats and said that a nuclear conflict must be avoided. You may also like to watch "The three leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the joint declaration said.

The Russian and US presidents also thanked China for hosting the historic trilateral meeting.