World leaders from major economies have gathered in the Philippines' national capital, Manila, for the ASEAN summit. Such high-profile gatherings typically draw attention for their geopolitical significance and diplomatic engagements. However, this time, an unexpected attraction has grabbed the spotlight-- food and snacks.

US President Donald Trump's well-documented love for fast food is no secret. But amid the high-level discussions and diplomatic proceedings, an unusual culinary highlight has added a different flavour to the summit. One of the most memorable photos from his winning 2024 presidential campaign captured him wearing an apron and cooking French fries at a McDonald's. Late-night fried chicken order On Wednesday, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced to a gathering of Asian leaders in Manila that he had ordered fried chicken from the famed Filipino chain Jollibee for Trump and his delegation as a late-night snack. "Since you're strapped for time, I thought the taste of Manila might be good. So last night, I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation,” Marcos said on Wednesday, during a bilateral meeting and luncheon at Malacanang Palace.

ALSO READ: Trump Bats For Reduction, Xi Calls For Complete Ban As Nuclear Weapons Highlight Trilateral Meet Marcos boasted that Jollibee is so popular that "we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity." "Oh wow, fantastic," said Trump, who has been known to dip into buckets of the US chain's fried poultry. It was unclear whether he ate any of the Jollibee delivery.

"Mr President, you have been working extremely hard. So, consider this a little extra fuel to keep you energised for all the work you have accomplished, continue to do and still have ahead of you,” he said, according to the Associated Press and other media reports.

The food delivery took place on Tuesday evening, shortly after Trump’s arrival, amid a hectic schedule that also included meetings with Quad leaders. Chickenjoy diplomacy: A Taste Of The Philippines Founded in 1978, Jollibee is the Philippines’ largest and most recognisable fast-food chain. Its signature offering, Chickenjoy, is known for its crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken, usually served with gravy, rice or fries, along with sides tailored to Filipino tastes. Over the decades, the brand has evolved into a cultural icon, enjoying immense popularity among Filipinos both at home and overseas.

ALSO READ: Trump-Xi-Putin Historic Handshake After A Carefully Orchestrated Hug: A Ruthless Diplomatic Reality For Ukraine | WATCH Jollibee has also established a strong international presence, including in the United States. Its Chickenjoy has repeatedly earned top honours in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards for Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken between 2024 and 2026, outperforming popular American chains such as KFC, Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

The gesture has been playfully dubbed "Chickenjoy diplomacy" by the Manila Bulletin and other Philippine media outlets. It is not the first time President Marcos has used the popular Filipino fast-food favourite to connect with visiting world leaders, turning a simple meal into a gesture of hospitality and a celebration of Filipino culture.

(With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch