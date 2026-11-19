Beijing/Shenzhen: The presidents of the US, China and Russia concluded their unprecedented trilateral meeting on Thursday by issuing a "Declaration Towards Peace", calling for UN reforms and outlining plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to ease the energy crisis. The declaration categorically echoed no nuclear war amid wild speculations over the United States planning a nuke attack on Iran.

The three Presidents - Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin - in their four-point declaration also agreed to hold dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Trio vows to bring uniform in UNSC They also agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The declaration - issued at the end of the 90-minute meeting, the first-ever by the top leaders of the three major countries, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen - stated that they had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims US Leads In 'Superintelligence', Xi Advocates 'AI For All'; What's India's Stand? "As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security," the statement said.

Boost petroleum productivity Secondly, "the three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows," it said. ALSO READ: Trump Gets VIP Welcome From Xi, But Putin Doesn't Get The Same Honour: Why India Can't Look Away? Analysis "The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction," it said.

No nuclear war The three leaders "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the joint declaration said.

The Russian and US heads of state expressed appreciation to China for hosting this historic trilateral Summit, it said. (With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch