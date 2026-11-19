- Rahul Gandhi rejects election boycott, defends Indian democracy.
- Congress to expose irregularities, continue electoral participation.
- BJP criticizes Gandhi's remarks made during US visit.
As calls grow within sections of the Opposition to consider boycotting elections over alleged irregularities, Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the Congress will not withdraw from the electoral process, even if it means facing repeated defeats.
Speaking to students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said boycotting elections would effectively end Indian democracy by making the electoral process appear illegitimate in the eyes of voters.
#WATCH | Illinois, US | Video Source: Congress leader During an interaction at Chicago University, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "... For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem with Indian democracy is difficult, unless I have 100% proof... If we were to say that we are not going to participate in elections, Indian democracy would end that very instant. And we do not wish to dismantle the framework of Indian democracy. Therefore, our strategy is to bring everything that is happening out into the open and keep the conversation going among the people, until the Indian public realises that the entire system has been destroyed. However, we do not want to break the electoral framework; because if the opposition were to declare that it will not contest elections, the entire electoral process would become illegitimate in the eyes of the Indian public. We do not want that. Right? So, while we—and the entire opposition—have suffered greatly because of this, we are deliberately choosing not to take such a step. And we are absolutely certain—I say this to you quite clearly—that we are receiving information from within the Election Commission itself. It is now only a matter of time before this entire structure collapses. Senior officials within the Election Commission are now saying, "Look, we can no longer continue like this." It has been a long journey, but for us, at the very core of what it means to be Indian, lies our capacity...— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026
Gandhi said the Congress would instead continue contesting polls, raise questions about alleged irregularities and take its concerns directly to the public.
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"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape.
Explaining why the party would not accept a boycott, Gandhi said such a decision would also affect the morale of opposition workers.
"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," he said.
He added that the Congress was prepared to face electoral setbacks while continuing to challenge the system.
"So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished," Gandhi said.
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Opposing The Election Boycott Demand?
Gandhi's remarks come amid calls from some civil society activists and groups associated with protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for opposition parties to consider boycotting elections if they believe the process is rigged.
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke had earlier urged opposition parties to stay away from elections, arguing that continued participation could legitimise an allegedly unfair process.
However, Gandhi said abandoning elections would defeat the purpose of the Opposition's fight. He argued that if opposition parties refused to contest, voters could begin viewing the entire electoral process as illegitimate.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also criticised the boycott proposal in October, describing such a move as a "spectacular act of emasculation".
Rahul Gandhi Claims Election Commission Officials Are Sharing Information
During the Chicago interaction, Gandhi also alleged that the Opposition was receiving information from within the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore'," he said.
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BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Chicago Remarks
The BJP criticised Gandhi following his comments in the US, accusing him of questioning India's democratic institutions while speaking on foreign soil.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video of the interaction on X and accused the Congress leader of indulging in what he called "anti-India propaganda".
Rahul Gandhi called Indian Democracy "Sick" from foreign soil! CONGRESS CALLS INDIAN DEMOCRACY "SICK" Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy! Every time Rahul proves he is against Indian state, People of India & India's Democratic Fabric! Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 19, 2026
"Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti-India Propaganda!" Bhandari said in his post.
BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan also attacked Gandhi, alleging that he had failed to substantiate his claims about electoral irregularities. Kesavan further accused him of questioning the electoral process selectively, particularly after Congress defeats.
Rahul Gandhi's Two-Day US Visit
Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the United States. He interacted with students at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday before attending the University of Chicago interaction on Wednesday.
His remarks on the electoral process came during a discussion with students and faculty members at the Chicago university.