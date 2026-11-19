As calls grow within sections of the Opposition to consider boycotting elections over alleged irregularities, Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the Congress will not withdraw from the electoral process, even if it means facing repeated defeats.

Speaking to students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said boycotting elections would effectively end Indian democracy by making the electoral process appear illegitimate in the eyes of voters.

#WATCH | Illinois, US | Video Source: Congress leader During an interaction at Chicago University, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "... For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem with Indian democracy is difficult, unless I have 100% proof... If we were to say that we are not going to participate in elections, Indian democracy would end that very instant. And we do not wish to dismantle the framework of Indian democracy. Therefore, our strategy is to bring everything that is happening out into the open and keep the conversation going among the people, until the Indian public realises that the entire system has been destroyed. However, we do not want to break the electoral framework; because if the opposition were to declare that it will not contest elections, the entire electoral process would become illegitimate in the eyes of the Indian public. We do not want that. Right? So, while we—and the entire opposition—have suffered greatly because of this, we are deliberately choosing not to take such a step. And we are absolutely certain—I say this to you quite clearly—that we are receiving information from within the Election Commission itself. It is now only a matter of time before this entire structure collapses. Senior officials within the Election Commission are now saying, "Look, we can no longer continue like this." It has been a long journey, but for us, at the very core of what it means to be Indian, lies our capacity... — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Gandhi said the Congress would instead continue contesting polls, raise questions about alleged irregularities and take its concerns directly to the public.

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