Jagran Correspondent, Srinagar: A day after security forces killed top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, a different picture emerged from the area. Kulgam, once considered a stronghold of Jamaat-e-Islami and a safe haven for terrorists, witnessed no protests or public unrest following the operation.

In the past, whenever a terrorist was killed, large crowds would take to the streets. Clashes would often break out as people tried to break security forces' cordons and help terrorists escape. Protests were also held in support of those killed.

However, there were no such scenes this time. During the operation against LeT commander Lateef Bhat, no crowds gathered, stones were not thrown, and no announcements or slogans in support of terrorists were heard. Locals did not attempt to rescue the terrorist or gather in large numbers for his funeral. A few people were seen watching the encounter from a distance. This marks a major change in an area where Zangalpora and its surrounding villages were once known for separatist activities and support for terrorism. When 20,000 People Gathered At A Terrorist's Funeral There was a time when terrorists moved freely in this area and operated almost like a parallel authority. They were able to do so because of the support they received from some locals, which often made it difficult for security forces to carry out operations.

One such incident dates back to February 24, 2004, when security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen divisional commander Abdul Majid Bhatt, alias Arif Khan, in an encounter. He was a resident of Zangalpora. Thousands of people attended his funeral, with some firing gunshots into the air. His body was handed over to residents of his native village, Zangalpora following which funeral prayers were held. ALSO READ: A School Nearby, Religious Sensitivities, And 2,000 Personnel: Inside The Complex Operation To Eliminate Lateef Bhat The next day, on February 25, between 20,000 and 30,000 people reportedly gathered for his funeral. It was one of the biggest gatherings in the Anantnag region since 1990. Separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was also reportedly present and addressed the gathering. Slogans in support of Azadi and Pakistan were raised during the funeral. People were heard shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The incident took place when the PDP-Congress government, led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was in power in Jammu and Kashmir. A Change In The Scenario Nearly two decades later, the situation in the same area appears to have changed significantly. Until around seven years ago, crowds gathering during encounters in South Kashmir to disrupt security operations and help terrorists escape were common. According to a Jagran.com report, an attempt was allegedly made this time as well to mobilise locals through social media accounts operated from Pakistan. However, the attempt failed to draw a response. ALSO READ: A Carpenter, A Bread Maker, Two Similar Journeys Into Terrorism: The Parallel Stories Of Nisar Dar And Lateef Bhat Kashmir affairs expert Rameez Makhdoomi recalled how people in Kulgam once fired gunshots into the air to pay tribute to terrorists during their funerals. He also spoke about an incident in which a dispute broke out between residents of Khandepora and Bugam, villages near Zangalpora, over the body of Pakistani terrorist Abu Qasim, the operational chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Residents of both villages wanted him to be buried in their respective graveyards.

Abu Qasim was killed by security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on October 29, 2015. He was the mastermind behind the August 2015 Udhampur terror attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy. ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In The silence in Zangalpora on Wednesday points to a possible change in the way locals view terrorism and those involved in it. The social support that terrorists once enjoyed in parts of the region appears to have declined. Instead of being seen as heroes, they are now increasingly being held responsible for the violence in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, was wanted in connection with the November 11 attack on a CRPF post that left three paramilitary personnel injured. He was killed exactly a year after he went missing from home and joined terrorist activites.