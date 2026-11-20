Justice Varma Cash Row: Justice Yashwant Varma, who resigned as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in April 2026, said he is innocent of allegations related to the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence. Justice Varma also emphasised that the impeachment process is no longer required in Parliament as he has already resigned.

Justice Varma Writes To Lok Sabha Secretary General The judge, who was under fire since the discovery of the burnt cash, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on September 10, saying his resignation as a high court judge should not be construed as an acknowledgement or admission of any wrongdoing or of the findings against him.

ALSO READ: SC Junks Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Challenging Validity Of In-House Probe Report: 'His Conduct Does Not Inspire Confidence' Already Resigned, Removal Process Not Required: Justice Marma The letter came to light as it was circulated among the members of Parliament on Thursday. Varma also contended that proceedings for his removal had become infructuous following his resignation on April 9, and any attempt to remove him from office would be without constitutional foundation.

Citing Article 217(1)(a) of the Constitution and a 1978 Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court in Union of India vs Gopal Chandra Mishra', he argued that a High Court judge's resignation takes effect by its own force and does not require acceptance by the President or any other authority.

"Upon my resignation, proceedings directed towards my removal from office did not survive and cannot be continued," he wrote, arguing that the constitutional provisions governing the removal of judges apply to sitting judges and not those who have ceased to hold office.

ALSO READ: Cash Recovery Row: Justice Varma Hides Identity, Files SC Petition As ‘XXX vs Union Of India' Varma said he had participated in the inquiry before the Judges Inquiry Committee until April 9, when he tendered his resignation to the President with immediate effect. He also referred to objections he had raised over the manner in which the inquiry was conducted, saying he was reserving his right to challenge the findings.

Declining to furnish comments on the committee's report or participate in any further process, he requested that his letter and its enclosures be placed before members of both Houses of Parliament and that the matter be closed. What Are Charges Against Justice Varma? The three-member inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had found all three charges against Varma proved in its report, tabled in Parliament on August 12. The charges related to his failure to explain the presence, source and ownership of cash found at his official residence, failure to secure and preserve material evidence, and evasive and unsatisfactory explanations during the inquiry.

The controversy dates back to March 14, 2025, when burnt bundles of currency notes were found at Varma's official residence here following a fire. A Supreme Court in-house committee subsequently examined the allegations, and its findings of misconduct led then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to recommend his removal. Varma, then a judge of the Delhi High Court, was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, his parent court. (With PTI Inputs)