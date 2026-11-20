Delhi Traffic Alert Today: Ahead of Kashmiri singer Faheem Abdullah's concert in Delhi on Friday, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on roads around the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka.

The concert will be held at Yashobhoomi, located in Sector 25, Dwarka, from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The concert by the singer-songwriter, known for the song 'Saiyaara', is expected to draw around 6,000 to 7,000 people. The large gathering is likely to increase vehicular movement and cause traffic congestion on roads around the venue.

In connection with the event at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Sector-25, Dwarka, on 20.11.2026 from 02:00 PM to 10:00 PM, traffic restrictions and diversions may affect vehicular movement on adjoining roads due to the expected large gathering. Commuters are advised to avoid Bharthal Chowk/Roundabout, use Bharthal Flyover, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 19, 2026

Delhi Traffic Advisory For Faheem Abdullah's Concert: Check Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued the following travel advisories for commuters:

- Commuters coming from the IGI Airport/Mahipalpur and Najafgarh sides are advised to use the Bharthal Flyover to reach their destinations and avoid Bharthal Chowk/Roundabout.