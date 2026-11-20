- Faheem Abdullah concert in Dwarka to cause traffic.
- Over 20 weddings in South Delhi will lead to congestion.
- Commuters advised to use Metro, avoid specific roads, plan journeys.
Delhi Traffic Alert Today: Ahead of Kashmiri singer Faheem Abdullah's concert in Delhi on Friday, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on roads around the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka.
The concert will be held at Yashobhoomi, located in Sector 25, Dwarka, from 2 pm to 10 pm.
The concert by the singer-songwriter, known for the song 'Saiyaara', is expected to draw around 6,000 to 7,000 people. The large gathering is likely to increase vehicular movement and cause traffic congestion on roads around the venue.
In connection with the event at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Sector-25, Dwarka, on 20.11.2026 from 02:00 PM to 10:00 PM, traffic restrictions and diversions may affect vehicular movement on adjoining roads due to the expected large gathering. Commuters are advised to avoid Bharthal Chowk/Roundabout, use Bharthal Flyover, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 19, 2026
Delhi Traffic Advisory For Faheem Abdullah's Concert: Check Routes
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued the following travel advisories for commuters:
- Commuters coming from the IGI Airport/Mahipalpur and Najafgarh sides are advised to use the Bharthal Flyover to reach their destinations and avoid Bharthal Chowk/Roundabout.
- Those travelling from Dwarka towards the Dwarka Expressway are advised to avoid Bharthal Chowk/Roundabout and use Bharthal Flyover.
Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary travel towards Yashobhoomi and nearby roads during the concert hours.
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South Delhi Traffic Advisory: Over 20 Weddings Expected To Draw 8,000 Guests
Traffic congestion is also likely on several roads in South Delhi on Friday, with more than 20 wedding functions scheduled across the area. Around 8,000 guests and 3,500-4,000 additional vehicles are expected to attend these events.
🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 📅 Friday, 20 November 2026 💍 20+ marriage functions are scheduled in South Delhi on 20.11.2026, on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and M.G. Road. 👥 About 8,000 guests are expected 🚗 About 3,500–4,000 additional vehicles are expected on these roads Delhi Traffic Police has deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic. However, congestion is likely on the following stretches: ⚠️ Expect congestion on: 1️⃣ SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road) 2️⃣ 100 Foota Road 3️⃣ Anuvrat Marg 4️⃣ Aurobindo Marg 5️⃣ Mandi Road 6️⃣ Jonapur Road 7️⃣ Mehrauli–Gurugram Road 8️⃣ Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road ✅ Commuters are advised to: ⛔ Avoid the above routes, wherever possible 🚇 Use public transport like Delhi Metro to save time and fuel 🕒 Plan your journey and keep extra travel time in hand 📲 Follow @dtptraffic for real-time traffic updates and diversions 🙏 Wedding guests are requested to park only in designated parking areas, and to avoid parking on the roadside. ☎️ Traffic Helpline: 1095 | 🚨 Emergency: 112 Your cooperation is solicited. Drive safe! 🚗💨 #DelhiTrafficAdvisory #TrafficAlert #SouthDelhi #WeddingSeason #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #RoadSafety @DelhiPolice— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 19, 2026
According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the functions will take place on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road. The traffic police will deploy adequate personnel to regulate vehicular movement in these areas.
Commuters may face traffic congestion on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.
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The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these roads wherever possible and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to avoid delays.
Commuters have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance and follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed in the affected areas.