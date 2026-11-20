Delhi Police has imposed a 60-day ban on drones, paragliders and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), along with laser beams used during weddings and other celebrations, in the Palam sub-division area around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The restrictions have been introduced over concerns about possible terror attacks using aerial devices and the risk of laser lights distracting pilots during aircraft landings.

The orders, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar Meena on November 17, came into effect on November 18 and will remain in force until January 16, 2027. Both dates are included in the restriction period. ALSO READ: Delhi: Man Beaten To Death After Barging Into Influencer's Home Demanding Marriage; Two Held Terror Threat Prompts Drone Ban Police order states that reliable information and repeated reports indicate that terrorists may use unmanned aircraft in their attacks. Unauthorised use of unmanned aircraft by the public can also endanger the safety of aircraft in flight.

The restriction will be imposed on all kinds of drones, hang-gliders, aero-models, paragliders, unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc, and their operation by the general public is strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of Palam sub-division. The order has been passed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as well as a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Those contravening the directions shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Laser Lights Banned At Weddings, Parties Near IGI Airport In a separate restriction, Delhi Police has also prohibited the use of laser beams during weddings, parties and other events in the Palam sub-division area. ALSO READ: Delhi-Lucknow Bullet Train To Cut Travel Time By 2 Hours, Corridor To Extend Up To Guwahati; Check Proposed Routes The move follows reports from Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport about pilots experiencing visual distractions due to laser beams, particularly while landing aircraft. Police said the bright lights could affect pilots' vision and pose a risk to aircraft, passengers and crew members.

The restriction applies to individuals, groups, event organisers, owners, occupiers and employees of farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels, restaurants and other buildings or properties within the area. Both restrictions will remain in force until January 16, 2027. Violators can face action under Section 223 of the BNS.