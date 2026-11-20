Delhi-Lucknow-Guwahati Bullet Train: A proposed bullet train service could reduce the travel time between Delhi and Lucknow to just 2 hours and 12 minutes, making the journey considerably faster than existing rail options. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on October 31 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the Northern Corridor of India’s proposed bullet train network.

According to The Economic Times, the route will link Delhi with several cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. The corridor is planned to pass through Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Patna before moving on to Siliguri in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam. It is expected to improve high-speed rail links between northern and eastern India, including the Northeast.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Patna In Under 5 Hours! Bullet Train To Connect THESE 5 Bihar Cities; Check Proposed Stations Vaishnaw highlighted the proposed route while announcing the approval, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Corridor of the bullet train network. This will begin in Delhi, connecting Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, and will extend further through Varanasi and Patna, reaching all the way to Guwahati."

Delhi-Lucknow Bullet Train Travel Time The proposed journey between Delhi and Lucknow is expected to take 2 hours and 12 minutes, Vaishnaw said. If the service takes off, it could give people a much quicker option for work, business or leisure trips between the two cities.

What Will Bullet Train Tickets Cost? Vaishnaw also made it clear that high-speed rail travel would not be meant only for well-off passengers. He said fares would be kept lower than air ticket prices. ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: From Wi-Fi To Executive Class, Check Features Of India's First High-Speed Train Addressing worries about affordability, he said, "Many people, especially those in the Opposition, will repeatedly spread the misconception that this bullet train is only for the rich. The fare will be very economical and much less than flight tickets," he said.

The government has not yet shared the final ticket prices or a timeline for when services on the proposed corridor might begin.