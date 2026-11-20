KSRTC Sabarimala Bus Service: Sabarimala pilgrims can now board air-conditioned KSRTC buses straight from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports and head to Pamba. The same initiative also offers chartered bus services that pick up devotees from points close to their homes or local temples. Kerala Transport Minister C P John flagged off the first airport-to-Pamba AC bus from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday night. He welcomed arriving pilgrims from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with flowers and pictures of Lord Ayyappa.

The service will run through the entire Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. Here are the details of how to book, fares and timings of the services.

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Ticket Prices and Timings

A one-way ticket from Thiruvananthapuram airport costs Rs 340. From Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport, the fare is Rs 380. The Thiruvananthapuram bus leaves for Pamba at 9.30 PM and is scheduled to return to the airport by 7 PM. The Nedumbassery service departs at 8.30 PM and also aims to reach back by 7 PM. Both airports have set up special waiting areas so pilgrims can rest before the journey continues.