- Direct AC buses will connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports to Pamba.
- One-way fares are Rs 340 from Thiruvananthapuram and Rs 380 from Kochi.
- KSRTC is offering chartered buses with local pickup and return facilities for pilgrims.
KSRTC Sabarimala Bus Service: Sabarimala pilgrims can now board air-conditioned KSRTC buses straight from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports and head to Pamba. The same initiative also offers chartered bus services that pick up devotees from points close to their homes or local temples. Kerala Transport Minister C P John flagged off the first airport-to-Pamba AC bus from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday night. He welcomed arriving pilgrims from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with flowers and pictures of Lord Ayyappa.
The service will run through the entire Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. Here are the details of how to book, fares and timings of the services.
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Ticket Prices and Timings
A one-way ticket from Thiruvananthapuram airport costs Rs 340. From Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport, the fare is Rs 380. The Thiruvananthapuram bus leaves for Pamba at 9.30 PM and is scheduled to return to the airport by 7 PM. The Nedumbassery service departs at 8.30 PM and also aims to reach back by 7 PM. Both airports have set up special waiting areas so pilgrims can rest before the journey continues.
Chartered Buses For Easy Pickup
KSRTC has also started taking bookings for chartered buses. Under this arrangement, devotees can board from a spot near their home or temple after preparing their irumudikettu. There is no need to travel to a regular bus station first.
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Individuals, families, groups and organisations can reserve these buses in advance. The corporation will arrange the vehicles according to the number of passengers, pickup point, travel date, departure time and expected duration of the trip. The buses will take pilgrims to Pamba and bring them back to the same starting point.
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Booking Details
Minister John said additional buses will be put into service if demand grows. Tickets can be booked on the KSRTC website. Several flight booking portals have also added links to the corporation’s reservation system.