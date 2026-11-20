India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has triggered a political row. Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday alleged that Siraj was dropped despite his good performances because of his name, calling it “discrimination”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Masood questioned why the fast bowler was not included in the team despite his past performances. #WATCH | Delhi: On Cricketer Mohammed Siraj, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 The Congress leader alleged, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place on the team. His name is "Siraj", and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit back at the Congress and accused the party of playing "vote-bank politics" over cricket team selection.

Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote bank politics even in Cricket team selection! Congress says -" Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim" Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote bank & communal politics! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 20, 2026 "Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection! Congress says, 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim. 'Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing the Indian cricket team for vote banks and communal politics! " Bhandari wrote on X. Siraj's exclusion also drew criticism from former cricketers and experts.

What Former Cricketers Said Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom Siraj made his Test debut, questioned his absence from the team in a post on X. He highlighted the fast bowler's experience, pace and ability to take wickets.

"Hope India bounces back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri added.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also questioned the decision, saying Siraj had "never let India down" and was in good rhythm. However, India captain Shubman Gill and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the selection, saying the team had picked its best possible playing XI. Speaking about the players who missed out, Gill said, "Quite tough, you know. We have been contemplating for the past week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out."

Kotak also defended the decision, saying the team had been selected keeping the entire Test match in mind, not just the first day. 🚨 Sitanshu Kotak's Explanation on Mohammed Siraj's Omission: Sitanshu Kotak Said 🗣️: "When selecting the team, the management considers all factors before deciding on their best possible playing XI. This time, they have followed the same approach. There is nothing wrong with Siraj. The team management felt that this was the best possible XI for the given conditions. The conditions in Sri Lanka were completely different. Therefore, the decision to leave Siraj out of this match cannot be considered wrong." — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) November 19, 2026 "There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters. Why Did India Pick Washington Sundar Over Jadeja? India's batting coach said New Zealand's top order, which has four left-handed batters, was one of the reasons behind selecting Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja.

"We preferred Washy, as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said. India's bowlers, however, struggled to take wickets after making early breakthroughs. Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Glenn Phillips ended the day at 94 not out. ALSO READ: 'Where Was Siraj': Indian Legends React To Mohammed Siraj's Omission From Playing XI Against New Zealand Kotak said the sunny weather caused the moisture on the pitch to dry faster than expected, making it difficult for the bowlers. He also praised the New Zealand batters for their performance. "Since the weather was good and it was a sunny day, the moisture dried up quicker than it happens. They batted well. Give them credit. They didn't even chance against the spinner. The new ball had more help for the bowlers," he said.

ALSO READ: Why Siraj, Jadeja Didn’t Make It To Playing 11? India Coach Explains After Poor Show By Bowlers On Day 1 Siraj's omission has also raised questions because of his record in the current World Test Championship cycle. He is India's highest wicket-taker in the cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69.

( With inputs from ANI )