Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten century, while Glenn Phillips fell just six runs short of his hundred as New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback against India on Day 1 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Thursday. The hosts reached 243/5 at stumps after being reduced to 70/5 earlier in the day.

Nicholls and Phillips played a key role in New Zealand’s recovery, putting together an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Their stand helped the hosts recover from a difficult position and finish the day with momentum on their side.

ALSO READ: 'He Never Let India Down': Gill, Gambhir Questioned After Siraj's Omission From India's Playing XI For New Zealand Test Nicholls Scores Fifth Test Century At Basin Reserve Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 balls, registering his fifth Test century at the Basin Reserve in just 15 innings. He showed great patience during his stay at the crease and made sure New Zealand did not lose another wicket after the fall of Tom Blundell.

Phillips, meanwhile, ended the day on 94 not out from 182 deliveries. He mixed solid defence with attacking shots and kept the Indian bowlers busy throughout his innings. Nicholls, Phillips Put India Under Pressure New Zealand added 80 runs in the second session, losing just one wicket during that period. India managed to dismiss Tom Blundell, who scored five runs, after Shubman Gill took a catch at first slip off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling.

However, the Indian bowlers struggled to break the partnership between Nicholls and Phillips. Phillips brought up his half-century with a cut shot behind square off Jasprit Bumrah in the 50th over. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score, Day 1: Nicholls' 113, Phillips' 94 Put Kiwis In Strong Position At Stumps Both batters stepped up their scoring in the final session and added more than 100 runs without giving India another breakthrough. Nicholls completed his century in the 70th over with a single off Prasidh Krishna. He also got a lucky escape on 102 when Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to hold on to a top-edged pull shot after both went for the catch.

Phillips made the most of the opportunity at the other end and moved to 94 before stumps were called. The duo kept finding boundaries and rotating the strike to take New Zealand to a much stronger position. Jasprit Bumrah Picks Three Wickets For India Bumrah was India’s best bowler on the opening day, taking three wickets for 52 runs in his 17 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up one wicket each. Kamboj finished with figures of 1/57, while Akash Deep returned 1/33. Washington Sundar went wicketless, conceding 38 runs, while Prasidh Krishna gave away 58 runs in his 16 overs. India Make Early Inroads Before New Zealand Fight Back India had a strong start after captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. The pacers made good use of the conditions and put New Zealand under pressure from the beginning.

Bumrah dismissed captain Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell in the morning session. Kamboj removed Devon Conway, while Akash Deep sent Rachin Ravindra back to the pavilion. Bumrah then added Tom Blundell to his list of victims, leaving New Zealand struggling at 70/5. However, Nicholls and Phillips stood firm and made sure the hosts finished the opening day on a positive note. Brief Scores New Zealand 243/5 in 82 overs (Henry Nicholls 113*, Glenn Phillips 94*; Jasprit Bumrah 3-52, Akash Deep 1-33, Anshul Kamboj 1-57) against India.