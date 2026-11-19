India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has sparked a debate over the team's selection strategy. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar questioned the decision to overlook the experienced pacer despite his recent performances and impressive overseas record.

Captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir opted for a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj for the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. Siraj, alongside Gurnoor Brar, was left out, while Ravindra Jadeja also missed the playing XI as India opted for Washington Sundar as their spin-bowling all-rounder.

ALSO READ: Henry Nicholls Joins Kane Williamson In Elite List After Smashing Century During India vs New Zealand 1st Test The decision surprised Gavaskar, who believed Siraj had done little to warrant his exclusion, particularly after featuring in India's final ODI against New Zealand. 'He Never Let India Down': Gavaskar Reacts To Siraj's Omission Speaking on Sony Sports Network after the toss, Gavaskar admitted there were indications that Siraj might not feature in the Test, but the former India captain still expected him to be selected.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said.

The legendary batter also questioned whether Siraj's bowling rhythm or recent form had been a concern for the team management, insisting that he had looked fine in the cricket he had played recently. After kohli, Siraj is the only indian who makes test cricket interesting with his aggression, passion and "never give up attitude" Gambhir will make us all stop watching Indian cricket one day. https://t.co/VOEMROXjod — Kevin (@imkevin149) November 19, 2026 "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," he added. Gavaskar's criticism centred on Siraj's reliability and experience, especially in overseas conditions, where the fast bowler has repeatedly played a crucial role for India.

Shubman Gill Explains India's Selection Dilemma Gill acknowledged that finalising the playing XI was a difficult decision, given the number of fast bowlers who had performed well during the tour. India ultimately went with four specialist pacers, with the green surface at Wellington expected to offer assistance to the seamers.

Speaking after the toss, Gill admitted that Siraj and Gurnoor Brar were unfortunate to miss out. Gautam Gambhir dropped Mohammed Siraj.💔 If Siraj didn't do a miracle in the England series Gautam Gambhir would have been sitting in the Star sports pre-match show . https://t.co/nlNQbKYLf1 — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) November 19, 2026 "Quite tough… We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out. They did decently well in the ODI series," Gill said. The Indian captain backed the selected bowling attack to deliver, with Bumrah leading the pace unit alongside Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Kamboj.

Washington Sundar was included as the spin-bowling all-rounder, with India prioritising the combination they believed could exploit the conditions. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score, Day 1: Nicholls' 113, Phillips' 94 Put Kiwis In Strong Position At Stumps Siraj's Overseas Record Makes The Decision More Debatable Siraj's omission is particularly notable given his performances in overseas Test cricket. The pacer was India's leading wicket-taker during the five-Test series in England in 2025, finishing with 23 wickets, including a memorable nine-wicket match haul at The Oval.

He has also been a dependable member of India's Test attack since making his debut in December 2020, particularly in conditions where seam movement and sustained pressure are crucial.