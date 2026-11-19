- The left-handed batter brought up his fifth Test hundred at the venue.
- Nicholls now has five Test centuries at the Basin Reserve.
- India had made an excellent start after opting to bowl first.
Henry Nicholls produced a brilliant 188-ball century against India in the first Test to join Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe in an elite New Zealand record at Wellington's Basin Reserve.
The left-handed batter brought up his fifth Test hundred at the venue, becoming one of the most prolific New Zealand batters at a single ground in the longest format.
He has scored five centuries at the Basin Reserve in just 15 innings, putting him alongside some of New Zealand's greatest Test batters while achieving the feat more quickly than Williamson.
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Test century number 1️⃣2️⃣ for Henry Nicholls 🙌 His fifth Test ton at the Cello Basin Reserve takes him level with Brendon McCullum for Test centuries for New Zealand. #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/Ue8M8bzc6S— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026
The century also proved crucial for the hosts, who were in trouble after India's bowling attack made early inroads into the New Zealand batting lineup.
Henry Nicholls Joins Kane Williamson And Martin Crowe
Nicholls now has five Test centuries at the Basin Reserve, joining Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe on the venue's all-time list for New Zealand batters.
Williamson has scored seven Test centuries at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the most by a New Zealand batter at a single venue. Ross Taylor follows him with six hundreds at the same ground, while Nicholls, Crowe and Williamson have five centuries each at the Basin Reserve.
Nicholls reached the milestone in just 15 innings, compared to Crowe's 17 and Williamson's 30, underlining his exceptional record at Wellington.
Most Test hundreds for New Zealand at a single venue
|
Player
|
Venue
|
Test centuries
|
Innings
|
Kane Williamson
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
7
|
21
|
Ross Taylor
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
6
|
24
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
5
|
15
|
Martin Crowe
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
5
|
17
|
Kane Williamson
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
5
|
30
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A 70-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and (66*) and Glenn Phillips (42*) guides the team to Tea. Watch and follow the evening session LIVE in NZ on Sky Sport NZ 📺 Sport Nation NZ and The ACC 📻 #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/xC4OJ3gjSC— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026
12 tons, 8 Opponents: Henry Nicholls’ Complete List Of Test Centuries
2017 - 118 v SA (Wellington)
2018 - 145* v ENG (Auckland)
2018 - 126* v PAK (Abu Dhabi)
2018 - 162* v SL (Christchurch)
2019 - 107 v BAN (Wellington)
2020 - 174 v WI (Wellington)
2021 - 157 v PAK (Christchurch)
2022 - 105 v SA (Christchurch)
2023 - 200* v SL (Wellington)
2025 - 150* v ZIM (Bulawayo)
2026 - 121 v ENG (The Oval)
2026 - 100* v IND (Wellington)*
Nicholls Rescues New Zealand After India's Early Strikes
India had made an excellent start after opting to bowl first, with their bowling attack putting New Zealand under immense pressure during the opening stages.
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Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's attack, while the visitors made crucial breakthroughs to leave the hosts struggling at 70/5. New Zealand were in danger of losing control of the innings before Nicholls stepped up and steadied the ship.
The left-hander showed composure under pressure, capitalising on scoring opportunities while rebuilding the innings. Glenn Phillips provided attacking support from the other end, helping New Zealand recover from a difficult position and put pressure back on India's bowlers.