Henry Nicholls produced a brilliant 188-ball century against India in the first Test to join Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe in an elite New Zealand record at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

The left-handed batter brought up his fifth Test hundred at the venue, becoming one of the most prolific New Zealand batters at a single ground in the longest format.

He has scored five centuries at the Basin Reserve in just 15 innings, putting him alongside some of New Zealand's greatest Test batters while achieving the feat more quickly than Williamson.

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Test century number 1️⃣2️⃣ for Henry Nicholls 🙌 His fifth Test ton at the Cello Basin Reserve takes him level with Brendon McCullum for Test centuries for New Zealand. #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/Ue8M8bzc6S — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026

The century also proved crucial for the hosts, who were in trouble after India's bowling attack made early inroads into the New Zealand batting lineup.

Henry Nicholls Joins Kane Williamson And Martin Crowe

Nicholls now has five Test centuries at the Basin Reserve, joining Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe on the venue's all-time list for New Zealand batters.