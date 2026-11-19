New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra had a lucky escape during the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India decided against taking a DRS review despite a possible edge off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling, allowing the left-hander to continue his innings.

The incident happened in the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings. Kamboj bowled a length delivery outside off-stump, which came into Ravindra before moving away slightly. The batter went for a shot but appeared to get a faint outside edge.

The Indian players were interested in an appeal as a slight noise was heard when the ball passed the bat. Rishabh Pant also seemed to believe that Ravindra had edged the delivery and discussed it with his teammates. However, captain Shubman Gill chose not to take the review. Ravindra survived, and India missed an opportunity to pick up another wicket. Here is the video: There was a noise, India were interested, but no review followed! 😕 Rachin Ravindra gets a huge slice of luck! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND https://t.co/WRZjTJDGvi — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026 Rishabh Pant Suspects An Edge, But Shubman Gill Refuses DRS There was a brief discussion among the Indian players after the delivery. Someone was heard saying, “Thoda si aawaz aaya” (there was a slight noise). Pant appeared to tell his teammates that the sound had come from the bat. Despite the wicketkeeper’s suggestion, Gill decided against challenging the on-field decision.

India could have checked the dismissal through DRS, but the opportunity was not taken. Ravindra got a second chance and remained at the crease. Anshul Kamboj Removes Devon Conway After Jasprit Bumrah’s Early Strike Earlier, India had made an excellent start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj picked up the first two New Zealand wickets inside four overs. After Bumrah dismissed captain Tom Latham, Kamboj joined the party by removing Devon Conway on the second ball of the fourth over. The right-arm pacer bowled a full delivery around off-stump. The ball initially came towards Conway before moving slightly away. The opener stepped forward to play a drive but got a faint outside edge. Rishabh Pant was well-placed behind the stumps and completed a straightforward catch. Conway had to walk back after scoring just four runs from 13 deliveries. Kamboj celebrated the breakthrough with an aggressive roar. Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Tom Latham For A Duck Bumrah gave India the perfect start by removing New Zealand captain Tom Latham on the third ball of the opening over. Latham expected the delivery to move away and decided to leave it alone. However, Bumrah got the ball to come back in late, beating the batter and hitting the off-stump. The Indian pacer bowled a full delivery around the fourth-stump line and got just enough movement to trouble Latham. The New Zealand captain was left with no answer as his off-stump went flying. Latham departed without scoring, giving India an early breakthrough and setting the tone for an impressive start with the ball.

Explore Related Topics India