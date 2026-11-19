India have been fined 35 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on November 15. The penalty comes despite India winning the match and sealing the series 3-1.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are fined five per cent of their players’ match fees for every over they fail to complete within the allotted time. The maximum fine under this rule is 50 per cent.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees handed down the punishment after India were found to be seven overs behind the required rate, even after accounting for time allowances.

ALSO READ: Cameron Bancroft Drops Bombshell On Sandpaper Gate, Makes Explosive Claims Against Pat Cummins

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted the offence and accepted the proposed penalty. The ICC confirmed no formal hearing was needed.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown were the officials who reported the offence.

Gurnoor Brar Reprimanded For Tim Seifert Send-Off

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has also faced disciplinary action from the ICC for his celebration after dismissing New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the fourth ODI.

The incident took place in Mount Maunganui last week. Brar dismissed Seifert towards the end of the 12th over, with Ishan Kishan completing the catch behind the stumps.

Following the dismissal, Brar walked in front of the New Zealand batter and exchanged a few words with him. The ICC considered the pacer’s reaction aggressive and felt it could have been disrespectful towards Seifert.

Brar was reprimanded on Tuesday and handed one demerit point for his behaviour.

Why Did ICC Take Action Against Gurnoor Brar?

The Indian fast bowler was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The rule covers a player’s words, actions or gestures towards an opponent that could insult them or provoke an aggressive reaction after a dismissal.

The ICC felt Brar’s send-off fell under this category and had the potential to provoke a similar response from Seifert.

Gurnoor Brar’s Disciplinary Record

The ICC confirmed that this was Brar’s second offence within a period of 24 months. Following the latest action, the pacer now has two demerit points on his disciplinary record.

Brar admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed punishment from Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Therefore, the case was settled without a formal hearing.