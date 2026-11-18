Former Australia batter Cameron Bancroft has challenged Pat Cummins’ version of the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming that several senior players knew about the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 tour of South Africa. Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the ball during the third Test in Cape Town, has now revealed that his involvement started in the previous Test in Gqeberha. He claimed that he was asked to use sandpaper to help the ball reverse swing and eventually started doing it after almost every over.

ALSO READ: Arshdeep Singh Gets Big Reward After New Zealand Series, Makes Huge Jump In ICC Rankings According to Bancroft, the plan was not limited to a few players. He claimed that the entire team knew what was happening, including fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Bancroft Claims Cummins, Starc And Other Bowlers Knew About Ball Tampering Bancroft also revealed that he regularly spoke to the team’s bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine while working on the ball. He claimed that he would ask them whether his efforts were helping the ball reverse swing.

Bancroft has now questioned their versions of events, claiming that their public statements do not match what he experienced during the South Africa tour. He said Cummins’ recent press conference was the final reason behind his decision to speak publicly about the incident. “The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference,” Bancroft said. He added that the comments left him feeling angry, betrayed and alone. According to Bancroft, the version shared by Cummins was very different from what he had witnessed during the tour and in the years that followed. David Warner Came Up With The Sandpaper Idea, Claims Bancroft Bancroft also claimed that the idea of using sandpaper initially came from David Warner.

He said the Australian team was looking for ways to change the condition of the ball and had considered other methods, including secretly interfering with the seam. According to Bancroft, Warner suggested using sandpaper as an alternative. However, he claimed that Warner did not want to carry out the act himself, while then-captain Steve Smith distanced himself from the plan at that stage. Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. The incident led to major sanctions, with Smith and Warner receiving 12-month bans, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.