According to a report by Cricbuzz on Wednesday, Mehta is in talks to sell a 22.5% stake in the three-time IPL champions for around $400 million. Mehta, who is married to Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, currently owns 45% of the Kolkata-based franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could soon have a new investor, with co-owner Jay Mehta reportedly planning to sell half of his stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to US-based investment firm Ares Management.

The proposed deal would value KKR at approximately $1.78 billion (around Rs 16,634 crore), making it one of the most valuable franchises in the IPL.

Ares Management is a US-based investment firm with interests in several sporting ventures. Its sports portfolio includes Premier League club Chelsea FC and NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

Shah Rukh Khan To Retain 55% Stake In KKR

As per the report, Mehta will sell half of his existing shareholding, while Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will continue to hold his 55% stake in the franchise.

The proposed transaction is expected to be an all-cash deal worth approximately $400 million. However, the agreement will need approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian cricket board will carry out due diligence on Ares Management before giving its approval, as required under its regulations.

The BCCI is also expected to receive 5% of the transaction value, which would be close to $20 million (approximately Rs 200 crore).

If completed, the deal will mark a significant development in KKR’s ownership structure, with a major international investment firm set to acquire a substantial share in the franchise.

KKR Release Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have made several changes to their squad ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, which is scheduled to take place in Goa next month.

The three-time champions have retained 17 players but also released several names, including Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep and Umran Malik.

Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani and Rahul Tripathi were among the other players released by the franchise.

Pathirana was one of KKR’s biggest buys at the IPL 2026 auction, having been signed for Rs 18 crore. However, injury and fitness problems restricted him to just one appearance during the season.

Mustafizur Rahman also did not feature for KKR in the 2026 edition, as the BCCI removed him from the franchise’s roster before the tournament began.

Ajinkya Rahane Also Released By Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have also parted ways with Ajinkya Rahane, who captained the franchise in the last couple of IPL seasons.

The experienced batter was released after announcing his retirement from professional cricket.

List of players retained by KKR ahead of IPL 2027 auction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy