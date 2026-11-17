The 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction next month. KKR have released several players, including Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani and Rachin Ravindra. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is also missing from the list after deciding to retire from the IPL. However, the franchise have retained their big signing from last season, Cameron Green.

Following the retention process, Kolkata have Rs 41.65 crore left in their purse for the auction. The three-time champions also have an important decision to make before the next season. With Rahane’s retirement, KKR are currently without a captain. The franchise were reportedly interested in signing Hardik Pandya to fill the leadership gap, but the Mumbai Indians all-rounder eventually joined Punjab Kings.

What Are the Rules for IPL Retentions? The retention rules depend on the type of auction being held. During a mega auction, franchises have to follow a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain. These limits apply to both Indian and overseas players.

However, the rules are more flexible for a mini auction. Teams can retain as many players as they want, giving them greater freedom to build their squads around their existing core. Despite this flexibility, every franchise must have a squad of 25 players. Each team will also have a total auction purse of Rs 157 crore, which they can use to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. List of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

List of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, Umran Malik