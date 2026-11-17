Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Mumbai were among the busiest teams during the trade window and made headlines with a major deal involving the Punjab Kings. The franchise traded captain Hardik Pandya, valued at Rs 18 crore, for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The move could give Mumbai a strong Indian pace attack, with Arshdeep joining Jasprit Bumrah. The two left-arm and right-arm options could add more variety to the team’s bowling attack.

What Are the IPL Retention Rules?

The retention rules are different for mega auctions and mini auctions. During a mega auction, franchises have a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain, including Indian and overseas cricketers.

However, there is more flexibility ahead of a mini auction, as teams can retain as many players as they want. Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad, while the auction purse for each team will be Rs 125 crore.