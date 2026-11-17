Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, which is scheduled to take place next month.
Mumbai were among the busiest teams during the trade window and made headlines with a major deal involving the Punjab Kings. The franchise traded captain Hardik Pandya, valued at Rs 18 crore, for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.
The move could give Mumbai a strong Indian pace attack, with Arshdeep joining Jasprit Bumrah. The two left-arm and right-arm options could add more variety to the team’s bowling attack.
What Are the IPL Retention Rules?
The retention rules are different for mega auctions and mini auctions. During a mega auction, franchises have a fixed limit on the number of players they can retain, including Indian and overseas cricketers.
However, there is more flexibility ahead of a mini auction, as teams can retain as many players as they want. Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad, while the auction purse for each team will be Rs 125 crore.
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This allows franchises to keep most of their core players and focus on strengthening specific areas during the auction.
Mumbai Indians Retained Players List for IPL 2027
Here is the complete list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickleton, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Arshdeep Singh (traded in)
Mumbai Indians Released Players List for IPL 2027
Mumbai Indians have released nine players ahead of the upcoming auction. The list includes overseas stars Trent Boult and Keshav Maharaj, along with several Indian players.
The players released by MI are:
Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Robin Minz, Ruchit Ahir, Krish Bhagat, Hardik Pandya (traded out)