“Hopefully, my last T20, it will be in Chennai”, MS Dhoni once said during an event. But that final farewell did not happen. Having led CSK to five IPL titles since 2008, his departure from the league has broken the hearts of millions of fans who wished to see him walk in yellow for the final time in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that he will take up the role of a mentor from the 20th season of the tournament after hanging his boots from the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni was among the few players who featured in the inaugural IPL season, which kicked off in April 2008. For nearly two decades, he remained an active player, leading the team to five IPL titles. However, due to a calf and a thumb injury, he missed the last season of the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) ALSO READ: 'Virat Made The Biggest Mistake...': Kapil Dev Passes Blunt Verdict On Kohli's Test Retirement His Promise Of A Chennai Farewell With his retirement announced, Dhoni has left fans heartbroken who were expecting a Chennai farewell. Chennai holds a special place for Dhoni. He made his Test debut at Chepauk before becoming an icon for CSK. After CSK won the 2021 IPL title, Dhoni said, “I have always planned my cricket. You know my last game that I played, was in Ranchi. (In) the ODI version, the last home game was at my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully, my last T20, it will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year, or in five years' time, we don't really know,” addressing fans at an Indian Cements event.

Although his playing days are over, fans are trading their disappointment with the joy of seeing him in the Chennai dugout as a mentor. Played His Last Match In May 2025 MS Dhoni played his last and final IPL match on May 25, 2025, against Gujarat Titans. He led CSK to an 83-run victory without even batting. Over his incredible 18-season career, Dhoni became the heart of the franchise, guiding them to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He led the team to 10 IPL finals, making it one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

Adding another feat to his long-standing playing career, Dhoni became the oldest captain to win the IPL tournament after winning the title in 2023, defeating Gujarat Titans in the rain-affected final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Scoring 5,439 runs in 278 matches, Dhoni has a legacy as the tournament’s most successful wicketkeeper.

Elected CSK Mentor For 2027 Season Following his retirement, the franchise has unveiled that Dhoni will assume the role of team mentor ahead of the 2027 season. His new role will provide young talents with an opportunity to learn from his cricketing wisdom. From finishing tight run chases to defending small totals while remaining ice-cool under pressure, Dhoni has done it all. His transition to the dugout ensures his unmatched leadership will continue to guide Chennai.