Former India captain Kapil Dev believes Virat Kohli made a mistake by retiring from Test cricket and feels the star batter may regret his decision when he looks back at his career 10 years from now.

Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format in May 2025, bringing an end to a 14-year Test career. He walked away with 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries, in 123 matches.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kapil said Kohli had plenty of cricket left in him, especially considering his fitness. He also questioned the decision to walk away from the format after a difficult period.

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“I think Virat Kohli made the biggest mistake. He retired from Tests. He will regret his decision after 10 years. He shouldn’t have retired. Kohli has fitness on his side and his fitness is far better than any other player,” Kapil said.

He further pointed out that Kohli was fit enough to compete with much younger players and suggested that he could have fought his way back into form rather than retiring.

“He can challenge even a 25-year-old cricketer on fitness. Getting angry and retiring isn’t right. They should be like Mohinder Amarnath. He was dropped so many times, but he came back and proved others wrong,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s Test Career And Retirement

Kohli’s decision to retire came after a challenging period in Test cricket. His final appearance in the format was against Australia in Sydney in January 2025.

The announcement came just months after India’s 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where Kohli struggled to make a consistent impact with the bat.