- India lost three wickets inside the powerplay, putting their batting order under immediate pressure.
- Both experienced Indian batters fell cheaply as New Zealand's bowlers made early inroads.
- India entered the fifth ODI with a 2-1 lead and are looking to secure a series victory in New Zealand.
India's batting line-up came under severe pressure in the fifth ODI against New Zealand as the visitors lost three early wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two senior batters failed to make significant contributions, leaving India struggling to build momentum in the series decider at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his decision paid immediate dividends as the hosts' bowling attack made early inroads.
India's top order struggled to deal with the pressure, with the dismissal of their two biggest batting stars providing New Zealand with a strong start.
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💔 This is heartbreaking to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both back in the pavilion, and India are already 33/2. Fans came hoping to see their favourite stars light up the final ODI, but this is certainly not the start anyone wanted. Cricket can be cruel sometimes. Still, the fight isn’t over. Come on, Team India🇮🇳❤️— CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 15, 2026
The early setbacks also increased the responsibility on the middle order, which needed to prevent a further collapse and guide India towards a competitive total.
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Fall Early
Matthew Fisher gave New Zealand the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma for seven off 13 deliveries. The Indian opener attempted to play a delivery towards the leg side but failed to keep it down, allowing Dean Foxcroft to complete a comfortable catch.
Virat Kohli walked in with India looking to rebuild, but the former captain could not stay for long either. Fisher struck again, dismissing Kohli for five off seven deliveries after the batter edged a short delivery outside off-stump. Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert made no mistake behind the stumps.
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The two dismissals put India under immediate pressure, with New Zealand's bowlers continuing to attack the Indian batting line-up.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was the third Indian batter to depart, scoring 18 off 27 deliveries. He was caught by Michael Bracewell off the bowling of Jacob Duffy in the ninth over, leaving India three wickets down and further increasing the pressure on the middle order.
India Look To Recover In Series Decider
India made changes to their playing XI for the final ODI, handing Yash Thakur his international debut and bringing Mohammed Siraj back into the side.
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Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rituraj All wicket 💥💥 https://t.co/XNgMXtH8rb— cricket Live (@Msdhoni1546796) November 15, 2026
The visitors entered the contest with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and needed a victory to seal the trophy. New Zealand, meanwhile, were looking to draw level after their dominant performance in the fourth ODI.
India had suffered a crushing 244-run defeat in the previous match after being bowled out for just 89 while chasing New Zealand's total of 333. Matt Henry had led the demolition with six wickets.
With three early wickets down in the series finale, India needed their remaining batters to show resilience and prevent another disappointing batting performance.