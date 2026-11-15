India's batting line-up came under severe pressure in the fifth ODI against New Zealand as the visitors lost three early wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two senior batters failed to make significant contributions, leaving India struggling to build momentum in the series decider at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his decision paid immediate dividends as the hosts' bowling attack made early inroads.

India's top order struggled to deal with the pressure, with the dismissal of their two biggest batting stars providing New Zealand with a strong start.

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💔 This is heartbreaking to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both back in the pavilion, and India are already 33/2. Fans came hoping to see their favourite stars light up the final ODI, but this is certainly not the start anyone wanted. Cricket can be cruel sometimes. Still, the fight isn’t over. Come on, Team India🇮🇳❤️ — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 15, 2026

The early setbacks also increased the responsibility on the middle order, which needed to prevent a further collapse and guide India towards a competitive total.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Fall Early

Matthew Fisher gave New Zealand the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma for seven off 13 deliveries. The Indian opener attempted to play a delivery towards the leg side but failed to keep it down, allowing Dean Foxcroft to complete a comfortable catch.