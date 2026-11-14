Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about an emotional conversation with Virat Kohli at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former India spinner revealed that Kohli became emotional after learning about his decision to retire from international cricket.

According to Ashwin, Kohli was discussing the future of the Indian Test team and the challenges it could face during the transition period. Ashwin was listening to him when he suddenly revealed that he had decided to call time on his international career.

Ashwin shared the incident during a conversation with Aakash Chopra on the podcast show Baith & Bol. He recalled how a casual conversation in the stadium balcony turned into a heartfelt moment between the two Indian cricketers.

He said he had started considering the decision in March 2024. While his bowling was going well, he was struggling with his knee while batting. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had asked him to continue until the end of India’s 2024 home season.

Ashwin revealed that retirement had been on his mind much earlier, even though he was still bowling at his best.

However, India’s disappointing 0-3 Test series defeat against New Zealand at home affected him deeply. Ashwin felt he was no longer able to make the kind of match-winning contributions he wanted to make for the team.

His decision became firmer after he was left out of India’s playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Perth. He eventually decided to inform his teammates during the Brisbane Test, when rain interrupted play.

ALSO READ: KKR Advised To Appoint Rinku Singh As Ajinkya Rahane's Replacement Ahead Of IPL 2027 How Kohli Reacted To Ashwin’s Retirement Decision Ashwin clarified that he had not specifically gone to meet Kohli to announce his retirement. He simply noticed that the former India captain was sitting alone in the balcony during the rain break and joined him.

“In that game, I didn’t go there to tell Virat—it was raining; I sat with him only because he was sitting alone,” Ashwin recalled. The two then spoke about their relationship and some of the differences they had experienced over the years. Ashwin said his equation with Kohli improved after the COVID break. He also admitted that he had realised some of his earlier disappointments were not necessarily Kohli’s fault.

During the conversation, Kohli began sharing his thoughts about his batting and the future of the Indian Test team. He also spoke about the problems within the side and what needed to change during the transition. Ashwin said Kohli was speaking like a leader, and he quietly listened to what the batter had to say. ‘He Actually Got Emotional’: Ashwin Reveals Kohli’s Reaction The conversation took an unexpected turn when Kohli asked Ashwin for his opinion on the team’s future. Ashwin encouraged him to take responsibility, pointing out that he was fit enough to lead the side forward. However, he also made it clear that he would not be around for much longer. When Ashwin told Virat Kohli that he was about to retire from Test Cricket, Virat himself was left shocked. But time plays the cruelest games, just four months later, Virat Kohli himself announced his retirement from Test cricket. https://t.co/3ZrjkXvcDF — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) November 14, 2026 “I said, ‘You can definitely do it, you’re fit. Maybe it’s a question of discipline, tactics, but you can.’ I told him that my opinion doesn’t matter, because I’m leaving,” Ashwin said. Kohli was taken aback by the revelation and immediately asked him what he meant. Ashwin then told him that he was retiring that very day. The announcement caught Kohli by surprise, and the former spinner revealed that the batter became emotional.

“He actually got emotional. He asked how I decided and if it was instinctive; I said it just happened. I told him I enjoyed playing alongside him,” Ashwin recalled. Ashwin And Kohli Hugged After Heartfelt Conversation Ashwin also spoke about the competitive relationship he shared with Kohli. Despite playing for the same team, both were always keen to contribute and make a difference in their own ways. He said he wanted Kohli to know how much he respected his contributions, both as a captain and as a fielder.