Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a new captain when they take the field in the 2027 season. Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team in the last two editions, has retired from professional cricket and will not be available for KKR next season.
With Rahane’s departure, KKR will have to find a new leader. Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Rinku Singh could be the right person for the job.
Rinku was Rahane’s deputy during the 2026 IPL season. Chopra feels the franchise should consider promoting him to captain, especially if they fail to find a suitable option at the players’ auction next month.
ALSO READ: PAK vs SL: Saud Shakeel Creates History With Twin 90s Against Sri Lanka In Rawalpindi Test
Speaking on JioStar, Chopra pointed out that Rinku already has leadership experience, having captained his team to the UPT20 League title earlier this year.
“Appoint Rinku as the captain. You made him the vice-captain, right? Then have him as the captain now. He leads his side in the UPT20. Sometimes you have to throw people in at the deep end and see what happens. So, this is that opportunity, unless they can find somebody at the auction. If they can’t find anyone, rather than looking at overseas players, I’ll actually go towards Rinku,” Chopra said.
Aakash Chopra Wants KKR To Release Cameron Green And Matheesha Pathirana
Chopra also shared his thoughts on KKR’s squad ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He believes the franchise should release Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana to free up a significant amount of money for new signings.
KKR spent Rs 25.20 crore on Australian all-rounder Green at the 2026 auction, making him one of their biggest investments. However, his contribution with the ball was limited, as he did not bowl in most of the matches.
ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 5th ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 5th ODI For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs
The franchise also paid Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan fast bowler Pathirana. However, injury and fitness issues restricted him to just one appearance during the season.
Chopra feels releasing both players would give KKR greater flexibility at the auction. He also pointed out that Green’s availability could be a concern, with the 2027 season falling in a World Cup year and an Ashes year.
“I am looking to leave out Cameron Green at Rs 25.2 crores. It’s a World Cup year, and it’s an Ashes year, so I am not sure about his availability or how many matches he will play. If you release him, even if you feel like buying him back, you can easily get him for 50 per cent cheaper. Secondly, Matheesha Pathirana is also not playing, so that’s another Rs 18 crore buy. KKR are likely to walk into this auction with the most amount of money, so that will be the big story,” Chopra said.
Chopra Wants KKR To Retain Mustafizur Rahman If Available
Chopra also spoke about Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s situation. KKR had signed him for more than Rs 9 crore at the 2026 auction, but the BCCI removed him from the franchise’s squad before the season began.
His availability for the 2027 edition remains uncertain. However, Chopra believes KKR should retain him if he gets the clearance to play.
Recommended For You
He added that releasing Green and Pathirana would already give the franchise around Rs 43 crore to work with, making it easier to plan their auction strategy.
“We also don’t know what is going to happen with Mustafizur Rahman. If he is available and can play, you would want to retain him, but can he play? We don’t know about that. If he can play, I would still have him retained because you already have a surplus of Rs 43 crore with those two releases,” Chopra added.