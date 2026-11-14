Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a new captain when they take the field in the 2027 season. Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team in the last two editions, has retired from professional cricket and will not be available for KKR next season.

With Rahane’s departure, KKR will have to find a new leader. Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Rinku Singh could be the right person for the job.

Rinku was Rahane’s deputy during the 2026 IPL season. Chopra feels the franchise should consider promoting him to captain, especially if they fail to find a suitable option at the players’ auction next month.

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Speaking on JioStar, Chopra pointed out that Rinku already has leadership experience, having captained his team to the UPT20 League title earlier this year.

“Appoint Rinku as the captain. You made him the vice-captain, right? Then have him as the captain now. He leads his side in the UPT20. Sometimes you have to throw people in at the deep end and see what happens. So, this is that opportunity, unless they can find somebody at the auction. If they can’t find anyone, rather than looking at overseas players, I’ll actually go towards Rinku,” Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra Wants KKR To Release Cameron Green And Matheesha Pathirana

Chopra also shared his thoughts on KKR’s squad ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He believes the franchise should release Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana to free up a significant amount of money for new signings.

KKR spent Rs 25.20 crore on Australian all-rounder Green at the 2026 auction, making him one of their biggest investments. However, his contribution with the ball was limited, as he did not bowl in most of the matches.