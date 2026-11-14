Saud Shakeel was Pakistan’s standout batter in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Batting at No. 5 in both innings, the left-hander scored 93 in the first innings and followed it up with 97 in the second.

Shakeel came close to scoring a century on both occasions but fell just short of the three-figure mark. Despite missing out on two hundreds, he finished as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in both innings.

His scores of 93 and 97 also earned him a place in the record books. Shakeel became the first Pakistani batter and only the fifth player overall to be dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match.

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Saud Shakeel Joins Elite List Of Batters With Twin 90s In A Test

Before Shakeel, only four players had achieved this unwanted distinction in Test cricket. The list includes Australia’s Clem Hill, England’s Frank Woolley, West Indies’ Gordon Greenidge and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Jayawardene was the most recent batter to fall in the 90s in both innings of a Test. He scored 92 and 96 against New Zealand at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in August 2009.

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Here is the list of players dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match:

PLAYER TEAM RUNS (1st INNINGS) RUNS (2nd INNINGS) AGAINST VENUE START DATE
Clem Hill Australia 98 97 England Adelaide January 17, 1902
Frank Woolley England 95 93 Australia Lord’s June 11, 1921
Gordon Greenidge West Indies 91 96 Pakistan Georgetown March 18, 1977
Gordon Greenidge West Indies 91 97 New Zealand Christchurch February 22, 1980
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 92 96 New Zealand Colombo (SSC) August 26, 2009
Saud Shakeel Pakistan 93 97 Sri Lanka Rawalpindi November 9, 2026

Gordon Greenidge Holds Unique Test Record

West Indies great Gordon Greenidge remains the only batter to have been dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match on more than one occasion.

He achieved the feat twice, first against Pakistan in Georgetown in March 1977 and then against New Zealand in Christchurch in February 1980.

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