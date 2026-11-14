Saud Shakeel was Pakistan’s standout batter in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Batting at No. 5 in both innings, the left-hander scored 93 in the first innings and followed it up with 97 in the second.

Shakeel came close to scoring a century on both occasions but fell just short of the three-figure mark. Despite missing out on two hundreds, he finished as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in both innings.

His scores of 93 and 97 also earned him a place in the record books. Shakeel became the first Pakistani batter and only the fifth player overall to be dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match.