Saud Shakeel was Pakistan’s standout batter in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Batting at No. 5 in both innings, the left-hander scored 93 in the first innings and followed it up with 97 in the second.
Shakeel came close to scoring a century on both occasions but fell just short of the three-figure mark. Despite missing out on two hundreds, he finished as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in both innings.
His scores of 93 and 97 also earned him a place in the record books. Shakeel became the first Pakistani batter and only the fifth player overall to be dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match.
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Saud Shakeel Joins Elite List Of Batters With Twin 90s In A Test
Before Shakeel, only four players had achieved this unwanted distinction in Test cricket. The list includes Australia’s Clem Hill, England’s Frank Woolley, West Indies’ Gordon Greenidge and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.
Jayawardene was the most recent batter to fall in the 90s in both innings of a Test. He scored 92 and 96 against New Zealand at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in August 2009.
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Here is the list of players dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match:
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS (1st INNINGS)
|RUNS (2nd INNINGS)
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|START DATE
|Clem Hill
|Australia
|98
|97
|England
|Adelaide
|January 17, 1902
|Frank Woolley
|England
|95
|93
|Australia
|Lord’s
|June 11, 1921
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|91
|96
|Pakistan
|Georgetown
|March 18, 1977
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|91
|97
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|February 22, 1980
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|92
|96
|New Zealand
|Colombo (SSC)
|August 26, 2009
|Saud Shakeel
|Pakistan
|93
|97
|Sri Lanka
|Rawalpindi
|November 9, 2026
Gordon Greenidge Holds Unique Test Record
West Indies great Gordon Greenidge remains the only batter to have been dismissed in the 90s in both innings of a Test match on more than one occasion.
He achieved the feat twice, first against Pakistan in Georgetown in March 1977 and then against New Zealand in Christchurch in February 1980.