Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another record to his name on Saturday (November 14) as he became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket history. The 15-year-old is leading Bihar in their opening match of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.
At the age of 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi took charge of the Bihar side against Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra. He won the toss and decided to bat first in the Elite Group B fixture.
With this achievement, the young left-handed batter broke the previous record held by Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who captained his national team in a T20 International at the age of 17 years and 311 days last year.
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Sooryavanshi is also the youngest player to represent the Indian men’s cricket team at the international level. He opened the innings for Bihar alongside Alok Kumar in the match against Saurashtra.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For First Two Matches
The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad for the tournament last Friday, naming Sooryavanshi as captain for the first two matches. Suraj Kashyap was appointed his deputy.
This is not the teenager’s first leadership role this year. He was also named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, where he served as deputy to Ishan Kishan.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Recent India Performance
Sooryavanshi was last seen in action during India’s T20I tour of New Zealand. He featured in two matches and scored 49 runs.
Although he has been given the captaincy for Bihar’s first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he is expected to join the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 19.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Batting Feats
The teenager has already made headlines with several record-breaking performances.
Last year, he became the youngest batter to score a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history when he smashed 100 off just 58 balls against Maharashtra.
He also holds the record for the youngest player to score a T20 century. Sooryavanshi achieved the feat during IPL 2025, smashing a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.
Bihar vs Saurashtra playing XIs
Bihar: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Altamish Ashraf (WK), Prithvi Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Mayank Kumar, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Prashant Singh, Himanshu Singh, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai (WK), Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, Sammar Gajjar, Harvansh Pangalia, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Siddhant Rana, Krains Fuletra