Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another record to his name on Saturday (November 14) as he became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket history. The 15-year-old is leading Bihar in their opening match of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

At the age of 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi took charge of the Bihar side against Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra. He won the toss and decided to bat first in the Elite Group B fixture.

With this achievement, the young left-handed batter broke the previous record held by Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who captained his national team in a T20 International at the age of 17 years and 311 days last year.

Sooryavanshi is also the youngest player to represent the Indian men’s cricket team at the international level. He opened the innings for Bihar alongside Alok Kumar in the match against Saurashtra.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For First Two Matches

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad for the tournament last Friday, naming Sooryavanshi as captain for the first two matches. Suraj Kashyap was appointed his deputy.

This is not the teenager’s first leadership role this year. He was also named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, where he served as deputy to Ishan Kishan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Recent India Performance

Sooryavanshi was last seen in action during India’s T20I tour of New Zealand. He featured in two matches and scored 49 runs.

Although he has been given the captaincy for Bihar’s first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he is expected to join the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 19.